LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi Bollywood donald trump operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi Bollywood donald trump operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi Bollywood donald trump operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi Bollywood donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi Bollywood donald trump operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi Bollywood donald trump operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi Bollywood donald trump operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi Bollywood donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Is Mohammad Rizwan’s Pro Palestine Stance Linked To His Captaincy Exit, Mike Hesson Behind Sacking?

Is Mohammad Rizwan’s Pro Palestine Stance Linked To His Captaincy Exit, Mike Hesson Behind Sacking?

Mohammad Rizwan has been dismissed as Pakistan ODI captain and, in his place, Shaheen Shah Afridi has been named captain in advance of the next series against South Africa. Recent accounts indicate that Rizwan’s public backing of Palestine, along with questions about the performance of the team may be factors in the PCB's decision.

(Image Credit: ANI/Asian Cricket Council)
(Image Credit: ANI/Asian Cricket Council)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 21, 2025 11:42:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Mohammad Rizwan’s Pro Palestine Stance Linked To His Captaincy Exit, Mike Hesson Behind Sacking?

The wicket keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan stopped being the One Day International (ODI) captain of the national team in a landmark development in the realm of Pakistani cricket. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already accused the young pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead the upcoming trio of match ODIs with South Africa which will be introduced on November 4, 2025.

Pakistan National Cricket Team 

Babar Azam has been supplanted by Rizwan as the best in October 2024, and has left all his captainship positions and the head of the group until they come back in the winning performances by tournaments with Australia and the Netherlands. Nevertheless, they never even made the semi finals of the 2025 Champions Trophy and were losing to the West Indies in a sequence. As it has been suggested by the sources, the decision of shifting the PCB has not been grounded on the performance of the team alone but on the problems that are associated with the team culture and chemistry.

Mohammad Rizwan Pro Palestine Stance, Mike Hesson Behind Sacking?

Mike Hesson, Aqib Javed coach and the chief selector were very instrumental in championing the change of leadership. Rizwan is said to have promoted the culture of religion in the team such as his open support to Palestine, which may have contributed to the move. Shaheen Afridi who has been the T20I captain of Pakistan, but later relinquished his role to the same position in 2024 has a lot of experience in the same role. The decision to appoint Afridi has been dubbed as the indicator of a new focus on the performance and integration of the team since he will head Tri Nation Series 2024/25. The PCB has not officially mentioned the reasons why Rizwan was dropped, and speculation and argument become a possibility among the fans, as well as analysts. As Pakistan is on the verge of playing the South Africa series, the question that will be among the minds of most people is how Afridi is going to handle the team and how they would perform in this drastic change.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: When Is India vs Australia Next Match? Check Date And Time

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 11:42 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-8Mohammad RizwanMohammad Rizwan Mike HessonMohammad Rizwan palestineMohammad Rizwan sackedPakistan Cricket BoardPakistan national cricket teamPCB

RELATED News

Cristiano Ronaldo Skips Goa Trip, Team Arrives Without Him Ahead Of Al Nassr vs FC Goa Clash

When Is India vs Australia Next Match? Check Date And Time

India vs Australia ODIs: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Showered With Chants As Team India Arrives At Adelaide

Mohammad Rizwan Sacked, Shaheen Afridi Steps Up As Pakistan’s New ODI Captain

De Minaur through in Vienna, Khachanov falls to Griekspoor

LATEST NEWS

Inspired by Thatcher, Sanae Takaichi becomes Japan's first female premier

Govardhan Puja 2025: From Delhi to Mumbai, Check City-Wise Timings and Ritual Schedule

Govardhan Puja 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Significance

PM Modi’s Deepavali Message: Bharat Upholds Dharma, Avenge Of Injustice Marks Spirit Of Operation Sindoor

Is Mohammad Rizwan’s Pro Palestine Stance Linked To His Captaincy Exit, Mike Hesson Behind Sacking?

Analysis-China's consumer subsidy scheme needs a rethink

BRIEF-Squirrel Media To Buy 100% Of Grupo Green Shark

Inspired by Thatcher, Sanae Takaichi becomes Japan's first female premier

Thamma X Review: Rashmika Mandanna And Ayushmann Khurrana Light Up Screens With A Crowd-Pleasing, Perfect Diwali Entertainer!

Asian stocks soar as trade tensions, credit worries ease

Is Mohammad Rizwan’s Pro Palestine Stance Linked To His Captaincy Exit, Mike Hesson Behind Sacking?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Mohammad Rizwan’s Pro Palestine Stance Linked To His Captaincy Exit, Mike Hesson Behind Sacking?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Mohammad Rizwan’s Pro Palestine Stance Linked To His Captaincy Exit, Mike Hesson Behind Sacking?
Is Mohammad Rizwan’s Pro Palestine Stance Linked To His Captaincy Exit, Mike Hesson Behind Sacking?
Is Mohammad Rizwan’s Pro Palestine Stance Linked To His Captaincy Exit, Mike Hesson Behind Sacking?
Is Mohammad Rizwan’s Pro Palestine Stance Linked To His Captaincy Exit, Mike Hesson Behind Sacking?
QUICK LINKS