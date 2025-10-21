LIVE TV
Home > Sports > When Is India vs Australia Next Match? Check Date And Time

When Is India vs Australia Next Match? Check Date And Time

On October 23, 2025, India will play a match against Australia in the second ODI of three at Australia’s famous Adelaide Oval, scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST. After a heartbreaking loss in the first match at Perth, India is in a must win situation to keep the series alive against a confident Australia.

Team India vs Australia. (Image Credit: BCCI via X)
Team India vs Australia. (Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 21, 2025 10:13:42 IST

When Is India vs Australia Next Match? Check Date And Time

With the Indian team now onto the second of three ODIs against Australia, there will be some deadline pressure after they dropped the first match by playing poor cricket giving it away. The loss in Perth demonstrated how volatile the Indian middle order is and not only gave the Australians victory but a mental advantage. With Adelaide up next, both captain and leadership group are feeling some late game pressure, not only to implement but to innovate, a renewed game plan and mindset to be successful for the players or team.

India vs Australia Next Match

Adelaide Oval offers a mix of bat and ball, seam early, spin later or, on other days, even a batting feast, all depending on conditions. Australia, with a win in their pocket from the first match, are in a more liberated position to continue playing with the trusted attitude of cautiously but confidently. For India, they must win this match, or risk being in a deep hole before they even know it, the anticipated arduous run. All series are different, and this one is yet again, still the second match is a second match and there’s always the momentum and the morale attached to that second match.

India vs Australia Next Match? Check Date And Time

The second ODI is on historic Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on Thursday 23 October at 9:00 AM IST where India will especially want to respond after a poor start to the series, intending to get out on the front foot on the fast Australian pitches. The fans in India will be up early at 9 AM IST start to catch the match, likewise with the platforms all set up streaming, broadcast for the broadcasters, and for players coming back into international cricket from India, especially senior players, it is a moment for opportunity and challenge, to settle in, to announce their presence, and to say they can perform under pressure. India are here with an added need for a turnaround, while Australia are here with the confidence of a lead. There is still enough variability between conditions, timing and importance that this second match of an ODI series can still set a referee and a pattern in this series.

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 10:13 AM IST
When Is India vs Australia Next Match? Check Date And Time

