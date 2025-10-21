LIVE TV
India vs Australia ODIs: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Showered With Chants As Team India Arrives At Adelaide

The Indian cricket team was given a warm Diwali day reception in Adelaide before the second ODI against Australia, with fans treating the arrivals of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli like they were back home. Following a disappointing defeat in Perth, the attention is now on the senior pair and substitute captain Shubman Gill to lead the Indian team back with a response.

Published: October 21, 2025 09:45:10 IST

On October 21, 2025, the Indian cricket team arrived in Adelaide ahead of the second game fixture of the one day international (ODI) series against Australia. The players were given a hearty reception from fans who were keen to support the team in a manner which felt more like a homecoming than an away tour. As the fans awaited the arrival in the terminal, they witnessed the arrival of two fan favourites of Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, to a large gathering of enthusiastic fans chanting and cheering at the airport in Australia after a long travel and time zone adjustment. 

The arrival of Team India at Adelaide coincided with the celebration of Diwali, the Festival of Lights, which provided yet another level of happiness for all the Indian fans cheering with the team and those who adopted Indian culture from abroad. Invigorated by this home like welcome, India’s new captain Shubman Gill and his squad are under some pressure to respond after being seriously beaten in the series opener in Perth on October 19. 



India vs Australia 1st ODI

The first ODI was a letdown for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who were both returning to the 50 over format after a break and fell cheaply to one of Australia’s best new ball attacks, before leaving India’s middle order exposed and the team in another tight spot. Hence, the scenes in Adelaide became significant, not only for team morale, but a reminder of the star power present in the Indian dressing room, and indeed for the delicious appeal that two of the greatest contemporary batters in cricket history will have for global fandom. For the duo, there is now a clear opportunity to make a definitive statement, not just with bat and ball, but as they lead with presence and character. For the Indian management and fans, they will want a more methodical performance and a rescue act after what Perth delivered. 

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 9:45 AM IST
Tags: India in Australia 2025India vs Australia Adelaide ODIindia vs australia odi 2025rohit sharmashubman gillTeam India arrival in AdelaideVirat Kohli Rohit Sharma

QUICK LINKS