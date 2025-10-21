LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump China Tariff delhi air pollution Donald Trump ballroom project American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Diwali 2025 donald trump China Tariff delhi air pollution Donald Trump ballroom project American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Diwali 2025 donald trump China Tariff delhi air pollution Donald Trump ballroom project American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Diwali 2025 donald trump China Tariff delhi air pollution Donald Trump ballroom project American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Diwali 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump China Tariff delhi air pollution Donald Trump ballroom project American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Diwali 2025 donald trump China Tariff delhi air pollution Donald Trump ballroom project American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Diwali 2025 donald trump China Tariff delhi air pollution Donald Trump ballroom project American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Diwali 2025 donald trump China Tariff delhi air pollution Donald Trump ballroom project American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Diwali 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Mohammad Rizwan Sacked, Shaheen Afridi Steps Up As Pakistan’s New ODI Captain

Mohammad Rizwan Sacked, Shaheen Afridi Steps Up As Pakistan’s New ODI Captain

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has dismissed Mohammad Rizwan as ODI captain, noting a pattern of underperformance, and replaced him with fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. This represents Pakistan's third ODI captaincy switch in a calendar year, as well as an obvious new direction in advance of the South Africa series.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 21, 2025 08:57:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mohammad Rizwan Sacked, Shaheen Afridi Steps Up As Pakistan’s New ODI Captain

In a major development ahead of their three match ODI series against South Africa national cricket team, the Pakistan national cricket team has appointed Shaheen Shah Afridi as the new ODI captain, replacing Mohammad Rizwan, who had captained the team since last October, when he succeeded Babar Azam.

Shaheen Afridi Steps Up As Pakistan’s New ODI Captain

Rizwan’s Pakistan captaincy began on a successful note, leading them to a 2-1 series win in Australia, their first in that country in 22 years. However, after that immediate success the team lost its mojo finding it increasingly difficult in their white ball schedule, losing the tri series final back home against New Zealand, ending their participation in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the group stage in February, and losing their first series back home against the West Indies in the Caribbean region in 34 years. Following a series of disappointing results, the PCB’s selection committee, which was joined by white ball head coach Mike Hesson, met in Islamabad and decided to pursue a new direction by appointing the 25 year old pacer Shaheen Afridi as the new ODI captain for the series against South Africa, which is scheduled for November 4, 6 and 8 in Faisalabad. 

Shaheen Afridi As Pakistan’s New ODI Captain

It’s the third captaincy change in the ODI format for Pakistan in the last year and, although Afridi has captained in T20Is 5 times in New Zealand in January last year that experiment did not last beyond a 4-1 series defeat.  The appointment therefore seems to represent a bold new direction that involves pace leadership and potentially a new tactical approach in the 50 over format. For Rizwan this sacking will hurt after a positive beginning, while for Afridi this appointment is a heavy commitment and serious endorsement from the PCB. The cricketing public will be observing closely to see through how quickly and how well he can assert his authority and get Pakistan’s ODI side winning again, and his first big test will be the series against South Africa.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Who Is Daniel Naroditsky? Remembering ‘Danya’, The Grandmaster Who Taught World To Love Chess

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 8:57 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Mohammad RizwanMohammad Rizwan sackedPakistan New CaptainShaheen AfridiShaheen Afridi Captain ODIShaheen Afridi Pakistan Captain

RELATED News

De Minaur through in Vienna, Khachanov falls to Griekspoor

De Minaur through in Vienna, Khachanov falls to Griekspoor

De Minaur through in Vienna, Khachanov falls to Griekspoor

Davidovich Fokina ousts Sonego, Mensik advances in Basel

Simeone praises on Arteta's Arsenal, predicts tough Champions match

LATEST NEWS

Trump Issues Stern Warning To Hamas, Says ‘If They Don’t Behave, We Will Eradicate Them…’

Mohammad Rizwan Sacked, Shaheen Afridi Steps Up As Pakistan’s New ODI Captain

UPDATE 13-Amazon says AWS cloud service is back to normal after outage disrupts businesses worldwide

Are Banks Closed Today? Check Updates For October 21, A Day After Diwali

UPDATE 1-South Korean court clears Kakao founder of stock manipulation charges

Analysis-Chip crunch: how the AI boom is stoking prices of less trendy memory

BRIEF-BGIN Blockchain Limited Says Pricing Of IPO Of 5 Mln Class A Ordinary Shares, At $6 Per Share

AQI Update A Day After Diwali: Delhi Wakes Up Under Toxic Smog, AQI Levels Up

Amazon says AWS cloud service is back to normal after outage disrupts businesses worldwide

American Eric Lu crowned winner of Chopin Piano Competition

Mohammad Rizwan Sacked, Shaheen Afridi Steps Up As Pakistan’s New ODI Captain

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mohammad Rizwan Sacked, Shaheen Afridi Steps Up As Pakistan’s New ODI Captain

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mohammad Rizwan Sacked, Shaheen Afridi Steps Up As Pakistan’s New ODI Captain
Mohammad Rizwan Sacked, Shaheen Afridi Steps Up As Pakistan’s New ODI Captain
Mohammad Rizwan Sacked, Shaheen Afridi Steps Up As Pakistan’s New ODI Captain
Mohammad Rizwan Sacked, Shaheen Afridi Steps Up As Pakistan’s New ODI Captain
QUICK LINKS