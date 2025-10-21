Mohammad Rizwan Sacked, Shaheen Afridi Steps Up As Pakistan’s New ODI Captain

In a major development ahead of their three match ODI series against South Africa national cricket team, the Pakistan national cricket team has appointed Shaheen Shah Afridi as the new ODI captain, replacing Mohammad Rizwan, who had captained the team since last October, when he succeeded Babar Azam.

Shaheen Afridi Steps Up As Pakistan’s New ODI Captain

Rizwan’s Pakistan captaincy began on a successful note, leading them to a 2-1 series win in Australia, their first in that country in 22 years. However, after that immediate success the team lost its mojo finding it increasingly difficult in their white ball schedule, losing the tri series final back home against New Zealand, ending their participation in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the group stage in February, and losing their first series back home against the West Indies in the Caribbean region in 34 years. Following a series of disappointing results, the PCB’s selection committee, which was joined by white ball head coach Mike Hesson, met in Islamabad and decided to pursue a new direction by appointing the 25 year old pacer Shaheen Afridi as the new ODI captain for the series against South Africa, which is scheduled for November 4, 6 and 8 in Faisalabad.

Shaheen Afridi As Pakistan’s New ODI Captain

It’s the third captaincy change in the ODI format for Pakistan in the last year and, although Afridi has captained in T20Is 5 times in New Zealand in January last year that experiment did not last beyond a 4-1 series defeat. The appointment therefore seems to represent a bold new direction that involves pace leadership and potentially a new tactical approach in the 50 over format. For Rizwan this sacking will hurt after a positive beginning, while for Afridi this appointment is a heavy commitment and serious endorsement from the PCB. The cricketing public will be observing closely to see through how quickly and how well he can assert his authority and get Pakistan’s ODI side winning again, and his first big test will be the series against South Africa.

