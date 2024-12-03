Israel Vazquez, Three Time World Champion Dies At 46 From Cancer

Three-time world champion boxer Israel Vazquez has passed away at 46 after a courageous battle with cancer. The boxing world mourns the loss of the legendary athlete, remembered for his remarkable speed, power, and unforgettable rivalries.

Three-time world champion boxer Israel Vazquez has passed away at the age of 46 after battling cancer, as confirmed by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

Vazquez suffered from cancer

“Israel Vazquez is finally resting in peace. May God grant strength and comfort to his wife Laura, their children, family, and friends during these difficult times,” Sulaiman wrote on social media. “Thank you, Israel, for the many great memories you created through your actions inside the ring and, most importantly, outside of it. You are now eternal. Rest in peace, everything will be all right.”

The WBC had announced in November that Vazquez had been diagnosed with cancer, prompting the creation of a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his treatment.

Israel Vazquez celebrated for his speed & punching power

Known by the nickname “Magnifico,” Vazquez was celebrated for his speed and punching power throughout his career. He captured the IBF, WBC, and The Ring super bantamweight titles, amassing a record of 44 wins, 5 losses, and 32 knockouts over 49 bouts. His accomplishments made him one of Mexico’s most renowned boxers.

Vazquez is also remembered for his intense rivalry with fellow Mexican boxer Rafael Marquez, which played out in a series of four epic bouts. The rivalry ended in a split 2-2 series, with their final encounter in May 2010 marking Vazquez’s last professional fight.

‘ One of the best boxers’

Legendary trainer Freddie Roach expressed his sorrow over Vazquez’s passing in a statement to Boxing Scene: “Forever a world champion and a legend in boxing. One of the best boxers I ever had the privilege of working with—a true champion. Israel, my friend, may you rest in peace now. My condolences to the Vazquez family and to all who called him their friend.”

