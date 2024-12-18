Jack Wood’s Big Comeback: Full-Time Racing In NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series With MHR In 2025!

Jack Wood returns full-time to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in 2025, driving the No. 91 Chevrolet Silverado. The Loomis, California native will continue his successful partnership with crew chief Kevin Bellicourt and has secured sponsorship from Adaptive One Calipers for the season opener at Daytona.

After a season focused on the ARCA Menards Series West championship, Jack Wood is set to make his full-time return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2025. The Loomis, California native will continue his journey with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing (MHR), piloting the No. 91 Chevrolet Silverado. Wood, who had a successful 2024 season, will be joined by veteran crew chief Kevin Bellicourt, ensuring continuity as the team moves into a crucial year.

Jack Wood expressed his excitement and gratitude about returning to MHR, praising the team’s performance in the past season. He mentioned, “We had a lot of bright spots this past season and have a great foundation to build on. I have a lot of trust in Kevin (Bellicourt), Bill (McAnally), and everyone at MHR, so that makes me excited for what’s ahead of us next year.” Wood’s confidence in his team is shared by MHR’s owner, Jack McAnally, who recognized the impressive job done by the No. 91 team last season, despite having multiple drivers. McAnally is optimistic that with Wood focusing full-time on the Truck Series, the team will continue to grow and improve.

“We’re glad to have Jack return next season and excited to see him build on the groundwork from 2024,” McAnally said. “The No. 91 team did a great job last season with multiple drivers, and Jack managed the year well with splitting time between the truck program and the West Series.”

Support from Adaptive One Calipers

Wood’s No. 91 Chevrolet Silverado will feature sponsorship from Adaptive One Calipers, who will serve as the primary sponsor for the season opener at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2025. This marks a new chapter in their partnership, with Wood looking forward to working closely with Adaptive One Calipers and activating with their customers throughout the season.

“It’s great to have Adaptive One Calipers on board with us and looking forward to activating with their customers throughout the season,” Wood added, underscoring his excitement for the continued partnership.

Wood’s Previous NASCAR Journey

Jack Wood has had a significant presence in NASCAR’s National Series, making 61 starts across four seasons. He began his NASCAR journey with GMS Racing in 2021, and over the years, he has also driven for Kyle Busch Motorsports. In his time with these teams, Wood achieved several notable performances, including three top-10 finishes. His best finish came in 2023 when he placed ninth at Texas.

Despite the challenges of balancing the Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series West, Wood demonstrated his resilience and skill in both programs, including finishing fourth in the ARCA West standings last season. This mixture of experience has laid a solid foundation for his full-time return to the Truck Series in 2025.

Jack Wood will be joining a strong lineup of drivers at McAnally-Hilgemann Racing for 2025. Along with Wood, the team will have Daniel Hemric, Tyler Ankrum, and Connor Mosack in their four-truck lineup, promising a competitive season ahead.

What’s Next for Jack Wood and MHR

Looking ahead to the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, Wood is excited about the opportunities it presents. The season will kick off at the prestigious Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2025. Coverage will be available on FOX Sports 1, bringing the action live to fans around the world. With the solid foundation built in 2024, Wood and MHR are determined to make a major impact in the upcoming season.

