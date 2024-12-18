Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Jack Wood’s Big Comeback: Full-Time Racing In NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series With MHR In 2025!

Jack Wood returns full-time to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in 2025, driving the No. 91 Chevrolet Silverado. The Loomis, California native will continue his successful partnership with crew chief Kevin Bellicourt and has secured sponsorship from Adaptive One Calipers for the season opener at Daytona.

Jack Wood’s Big Comeback: Full-Time Racing In NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series With MHR In 2025!

After a season focused on the ARCA Menards Series West championship, Jack Wood is set to make his full-time return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2025. The Loomis, California native will continue his journey with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing (MHR), piloting the No. 91 Chevrolet Silverado. Wood, who had a successful 2024 season, will be joined by veteran crew chief Kevin Bellicourt, ensuring continuity as the team moves into a crucial year.

Jack Wood expressed his excitement and gratitude about returning to MHR, praising the team’s performance in the past season. He mentioned, “We had a lot of bright spots this past season and have a great foundation to build on. I have a lot of trust in Kevin (Bellicourt), Bill (McAnally), and everyone at MHR, so that makes me excited for what’s ahead of us next year.” Wood’s confidence in his team is shared by MHR’s owner, Jack McAnally, who recognized the impressive job done by the No. 91 team last season, despite having multiple drivers. McAnally is optimistic that with Wood focusing full-time on the Truck Series, the team will continue to grow and improve.

“We’re glad to have Jack return next season and excited to see him build on the groundwork from 2024,” McAnally said. “The No. 91 team did a great job last season with multiple drivers, and Jack managed the year well with splitting time between the truck program and the West Series.”

Support from Adaptive One Calipers

Wood’s No. 91 Chevrolet Silverado will feature sponsorship from Adaptive One Calipers, who will serve as the primary sponsor for the season opener at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2025. This marks a new chapter in their partnership, with Wood looking forward to working closely with Adaptive One Calipers and activating with their customers throughout the season.

“It’s great to have Adaptive One Calipers on board with us and looking forward to activating with their customers throughout the season,” Wood added, underscoring his excitement for the continued partnership.

Wood’s Previous NASCAR Journey

Jack Wood has had a significant presence in NASCAR’s National Series, making 61 starts across four seasons. He began his NASCAR journey with GMS Racing in 2021, and over the years, he has also driven for Kyle Busch Motorsports. In his time with these teams, Wood achieved several notable performances, including three top-10 finishes. His best finish came in 2023 when he placed ninth at Texas.

Despite the challenges of balancing the Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series West, Wood demonstrated his resilience and skill in both programs, including finishing fourth in the ARCA West standings last season. This mixture of experience has laid a solid foundation for his full-time return to the Truck Series in 2025.

Jack Wood will be joining a strong lineup of drivers at McAnally-Hilgemann Racing for 2025. Along with Wood, the team will have Daniel Hemric, Tyler Ankrum, and Connor Mosack in their four-truck lineup, promising a competitive season ahead.

What’s Next for Jack Wood and MHR

Looking ahead to the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, Wood is excited about the opportunities it presents. The season will kick off at the prestigious Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2025. Coverage will be available on FOX Sports 1, bringing the action live to fans around the world. With the solid foundation built in 2024, Wood and MHR are determined to make a major impact in the upcoming season.

ALSO READ: What Is R Aswhin’s Net Worth? Ace Spinner Used To Get Massive Paycheck Of Rs 5 Crore From BCCI Before Retirement

Filed under

JACK WOOD McAnally-Hilgemann Racing NASCAR Craftsman

Advertisement

Also Read

Cold Wave In Telangana? Sirpur Freezes at 5.9°C, More Districts Shiver Below 10°C—Find Out Why!

Cold Wave In Telangana? Sirpur Freezes at 5.9°C, More Districts Shiver Below 10°C—Find Out Why!

JioTag Go Launched: Features, Price, And Where To Buy – Everything You Need To Know

JioTag Go Launched: Features, Price, And Where To Buy – Everything You Need To Know

Pope Francis Reveals Two Assassination Attempts Were Plotted During His 2021 Iraq Visit

Pope Francis Reveals Two Assassination Attempts Were Plotted During His 2021 Iraq Visit

EAM Jaishankar Speaks To His Israeli Counterpart, Discusses West Asia

EAM Jaishankar Speaks To His Israeli Counterpart, Discusses West Asia

PM Modi To Visit Kuwait On Two-Day Trip, First Visit By Indian PM In 43 Years

PM Modi To Visit Kuwait On Two-Day Trip, First Visit By Indian PM In 43...

Entertainment

‘Is Signing My Tit’: Mariah Carey Celebrates Her Return to Stage by Signing Rihanna’s Breast

‘Is Signing My Tit’: Mariah Carey Celebrates Her Return to Stage by Signing Rihanna’s Breast

Watch | Ram Charan Admits Jealousy Over Jr NTR’s Scene In RRR – Documentary Trailer For ‘Behind And Beyond’ OUT Now

Watch | Ram Charan Admits Jealousy Over Jr NTR’s Scene In RRR – Documentary Trailer

Here’s What Aamir Khan Production Said On Laapataa Ladies Oscars 2025 Snub

Here’s What Aamir Khan Production Said On Laapataa Ladies Oscars 2025 Snub

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi Set For Pongal 2025: Ajith And Trisha Walk Hand-In-Hand, Fans Celebrate Their Stunning Looks!

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi Set For Pongal 2025: Ajith And Trisha Walk Hand-In-Hand, Fans Celebrate

Disney Dubbed As Transphobic After Studio Scraps Transgender Storyline In Win Or Lose, Pixar Puts It On Parents

Disney Dubbed As Transphobic After Studio Scraps Transgender Storyline In Win Or Lose, Pixar Puts

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox