What Is R Aswhin’s Net Worth? Ace Spinner Used To Get Massive Paycheck Of Rs 5 Crore From BCCI Before Retirement

India’s renowned spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, announced his retirement from international cricket following the draw in the third Test at the Gabba in Australia. Although not part of the playing XI, Ashwin made the announcement during the post-match press conference.

The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer, who has been a key player for India, ends his career as the country’s second-highest wicket-taker, trailing only the legendary Anil Kumble.

Ashwin shared, “This will be my final year as an Indian cricketer across all formats at the international level. I believe I still have some cricket left in me, but I want to channel that energy into playing at the club level,” during the press conference after the Brisbane Test.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s Net Worth

As of 2024, Ashwin’s estimated net worth stands at Rs 132 crore (around $16 million), with significant contributions from his cricket career, including international and domestic matches, and the IPL. His endorsement deals also play a crucial role in his financial success, enhancing his stature as a key figure in the sport.

BCCI Salary and Contributions

During the 2022-23 season, Ashwin was categorized in Grade A by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which ensured him an annual salary of Rs 5 crore.

IPL Career and Earnings

Ashwin’s IPL career began with Chennai Super Kings in 2008, but his rise to fame came in the 2010 season, where he showcased his unique carrom ball. After CSK’s suspension in 2016, he was drafted by Rising Pune Supergiants.

In 2018, Ashwin was bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 7.6 crore and made captain. In 2024, he played for Rajasthan Royals with a salary of Rs 5 crore. He will return to Chennai Super Kings for the 2025 IPL season, where he was acquired for Rs 9.75 crore in the mega auction.

Brand Endorsements

Off the field, Ashwin has established a strong portfolio of brand endorsements, further boosting his income. He reportedly charges between Rs 4.5 crore to Rs 5 crore for each endorsement deal. Some of the brands associated with Ashwin include Zoomcar, Moov, Myntra, Manna Health, Bombay Shaving Company, Oppo, Aristocrat Bags, and Colgate.

Lifestyle and Luxury

Ashwin enjoys a lavish lifestyle, courtesy of his successful cricket career and lucrative endorsements. In 2021, he purchased an opulent home in Chennai, where he lives with his wife, Prithi, and their two daughters.

His car collection includes luxury vehicles like a Rolls-Royce worth Rs 6 crore and an Audi Q7 valued at Rs 93 lakh, reflecting his high-end lifestyle.

Ashwin’s Impressive Cricket Career

Ashwin retires as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, with 537 wickets at an average of 24 in 106 Tests, second only to Anil Kumble’s 619 wickets in 132 Tests.

Along with his wickets, Ashwin also scored 3,503 runs in Tests, including six centuries and 14 half-centuries, making him one of only 11 all-rounders to surpass 3,000 runs and 300 wickets. He also holds the record for the most Player-of-the-Series awards, tied with Muthiah Muralidaran at 11.