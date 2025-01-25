Home
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Jammu and Kashmir Scripts History By Defeating Mumbai: Star-Studded Lineup Included Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal

J&K stunned Mumbai with a remarkable 5-wicket victory in their Elite Group A clash of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, securing the top spot on the points table. The thrilling win not only elevated them to first place but also marked a historic achievement, becoming only the second team to beat Mumbai in back-to-back encounters.

Jammu and Kashmir Scripts History By Defeating Mumbai: Star-Studded Lineup Included Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jammu and Kashmir stunned Mumbai with a remarkable 5-wicket victory in their Elite Group A clash of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.


Jammu and Kashmir pulled off a sensational 5-wicket victory over Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season. The Elite Group A clash, held at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai, saw Jammu and Kashmir clinch an impressive win, propelling them to the top of the points table.

Mumbai’s Disappointing Batting Performance

Mumbai, who have traditionally been dominant in the tournament, faced a massive setback after deciding to bat first. Despite boasting key players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma, their batting order collapsed under pressure. The record 41-time Ranji Trophy champions were bowled out for a mere 120 runs.

The Mumbai batting lineup was in deep trouble, reeling at 47/7 at one stage, before a determined half-century from an out-of-favor India allrounder helped them cross the 100-run mark. Jammu and Kashmir’s bowlers, Umar Nazir and Yudhvir Singh, were the chief architects of Mumbai’s downfall, each picking up 4 wickets in the innings.

Strong Response From Jammu and Kashmir

In reply, Jammu and Kashmir made the most of the situation, scoring 206 runs in their first innings to take a significant lead of 86 runs. Opener Shubham Khajuria top-scored for his team with a solid 53 runs, while Mumbai’s Mohit Avasthi impressed with the ball, taking 5 wickets in the innings.

Mumbai showed some resistance in their second innings, with Jaiswal and Rohit adding 54 runs for the opening wicket. However, once their partnership was broken, Mumbai’s innings crumbled again, and they found themselves struggling at 101/7.

Mumbai’s captain, reflecting on the loss, stated, “We certainly didn’t perform to our potential. We need to regroup and focus on the remaining games if we want to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.”.

Despite the collapse, Shamsher Thakur and Tanush Kotian put up a commendable fight, with Thakur scoring a brilliant century and Kotian contributing a valuable half-century. Their efforts helped Mumbai reach a total of 290 runs, setting Jammu and Kashmir a target of 205 runs to win the match.

Jammu and Kashmir Seals Historic Victory

Jammu and Kashmir successfully chased down the target of 205 runs without facing major hurdles. They reached the target comfortably, losing just 5 wickets in the process, and sealed the win to move to the top of the points table.

Jammu and Kashmir’s captain expressed his pride, saying, “This is a historic win for us, and we are thrilled to have created history. The team showed great resilience, and our bowlers, in particular, were outstanding.”

This historic victory not only secured Jammu and Kashmir’s place at the top but also etched their name in the record books. They became only the second team in the history of the Ranji Trophy to register back-to-back wins over Mumbai. The first team to achieve this feat was Karnataka, who defeated Mumbai in the 2014-15 and 2017-18 seasons. Interestingly, Mumbai has never managed to beat Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy, with both encounters between the two sides resulting in victories for Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read: Who Is Umar Nazir Mir? The Tall Fast Bowler Who Took Down Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, And Shivam Dube

Filed under

Ranji Trophy

