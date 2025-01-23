Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Who Is Umar Nazir Mir? The Tall Fast Bowler Who Took Down Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, And Shivam Dube

J&K pacer Umar Nazir Mir delivered a spectacular performance in the Ranji Trophy, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shivam Dube. Rohit and Jaiswal’s anticipated domestic return ended in disappointment.

Who Is Umar Nazir Mir? The Tall Fast Bowler Who Took Down Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, And Shivam Dube

In an outstanding display of pace and bounce, Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Umar Nazir Mir made a remarkable impact in the Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai on Thursday. The 31-year-old Mir, who has been a key figure in Jammu and Kashmir’s domestic cricket, dismissed three major Mumbai batsmen—Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shivam Dube—during a sensational spell. His sharp deliveries left Mumbai’s batting line-up in disarray, with wickets falling at regular intervals.

Who Is Umar Nazir Mir?

Mir’s most notable scalp came early in the game when he bowled India captain Rohit Sharma for just 3 runs. With a short-pitched delivery, Mir managed to catch the Indian opener off guard, sending him back to the pavilion. Following Rohit’s departure, Mir went on to claim the wicket of veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane, who was bowled out for 12 runs. To add to his brilliance, Mir dismissed Shivam Dube for a duck when Dube was caught by Kanhaiya Wadhawan.

Mir’s Relentless Pressure on Mumbai’s Top Order

Mir’s relentless pressure was a key factor in Mumbai’s struggles, as they struggled to build any solid partnerships. The pacer’s tall frame (6 feet 4 inches) and sharp bounce were particularly challenging for the Mumbai batters. With 138 wickets in 57 matches, Mir has built a reputation as a seasoned campaigner in domestic cricket, and his current performance reaffirmed his abilities.

Umar Nazir Mir’s Career

Mir made his debut for Jammu and Kashmir in 2013 and has since become a staple in their bowling attack. He has also represented India C in the 2018–19 Deodhar Trophy, further showcasing his experience at a higher level of competition.

While Mir’s spell stole the show, the much-anticipated return of Mumbai’s star players Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal to domestic cricket was a disappointment. Rohit, along with his opening partner Jaiswal, was dismissed cheaply in the early stages of the game. Jaiswal was trapped in front by Jammu and Kashmir’s right-arm pacer Auqib Nabi, who exploited the conditions with some sharp movement off the surface. Jaiswal was dismissed for 4 runs.

Rohit Sharma’s Disappointing Dismissal

However, it was the manner of Rohit’s dismissal that disappointed the fans. The India captain attempted to force the ball onto the onside but ended up playing a leading edge, which was easily caught by Jammu and Kashmir’s captain Paras Dogra at mid-off.

While the crowd turnout at the stadium was lower than expected, the action continued to captivate those watching from nearby office buildings. Despite the excitement generated by the star players, Mumbai’s batting woes seemed to be a recurring theme, as they lost wickets quickly. Rohit’s dismissal sent many spectators back to their work desks, signaling the end of an early collapse.

Mir’s outstanding spell has certainly made a mark, and his role as a key bowler in Jammu and Kashmir’s domestic setup continues to shine brightly.

Filed under

Indian cricketer rohit sharma Umar Nazir Mir

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of Republic Day Parade: Know The Routes To Avoid And Alternatives

Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of Republic Day Parade: Know The Routes To Avoid And...

Who Is Arina Rodionova? Former Australian Tennis Star Announces Divorce, Sets Up OnlyFans Account

Who Is Arina Rodionova? Former Australian Tennis Star Announces Divorce, Sets Up OnlyFans Account

India Sees 31% Rise In Hiring In December, Led By Key Sectors: Report

India Sees 31% Rise In Hiring In December, Led By Key Sectors: Report

EPFO Registers 14.63 Lakh Net Members In November 2024, Nearly 5% YoY Increase

EPFO Registers 14.63 Lakh Net Members In November 2024, Nearly 5% YoY Increase

18,000 Indian Migrants Face Deportation From The US: India’s Stand Explained

18,000 Indian Migrants Face Deportation From The US: India’s Stand Explained

Entertainment

Please, This Is Awkward Enough: When Old-Fashioned Jennifer Aniston Recalled Not Going For Intimacy Coordinator

Please, This Is Awkward Enough: When Old-Fashioned Jennifer Aniston Recalled Not Going For Intimacy Coordinator

Who Was Lynn Ban? Jewellery Designer Who Starred In Bling Empire: New York Dies After Brain Surgery

Who Was Lynn Ban? Jewellery Designer Who Starred In Bling Empire: New York Dies After

Vacation Extended! The White Lotus Season 4 Confirmed At HBO, Check Cast and Release Date Here

Vacation Extended! The White Lotus Season 4 Confirmed At HBO, Check Cast and Release Date

Oscars 2025: When Wil The Nominations Be Announced And Who Will Announce It?

Oscars 2025: When Wil The Nominations Be Announced And Who Will Announce It?

Judge To ASAP Rocky’s Mom During Firearm Assault Trial: ‘You Are Very Beautiful’

Judge To ASAP Rocky’s Mom During Firearm Assault Trial: ‘You Are Very Beautiful’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox