In an outstanding display of pace and bounce, Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Umar Nazir Mir made a remarkable impact in the Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai on Thursday. The 31-year-old Mir, who has been a key figure in Jammu and Kashmir’s domestic cricket, dismissed three major Mumbai batsmen—Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shivam Dube—during a sensational spell. His sharp deliveries left Mumbai’s batting line-up in disarray, with wickets falling at regular intervals.

Who Is Umar Nazir Mir?

Mir’s most notable scalp came early in the game when he bowled India captain Rohit Sharma for just 3 runs. With a short-pitched delivery, Mir managed to catch the Indian opener off guard, sending him back to the pavilion. Following Rohit’s departure, Mir went on to claim the wicket of veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane, who was bowled out for 12 runs. To add to his brilliance, Mir dismissed Shivam Dube for a duck when Dube was caught by Kanhaiya Wadhawan.

Mir’s Relentless Pressure on Mumbai’s Top Order

Mir’s relentless pressure was a key factor in Mumbai’s struggles, as they struggled to build any solid partnerships. The pacer’s tall frame (6 feet 4 inches) and sharp bounce were particularly challenging for the Mumbai batters. With 138 wickets in 57 matches, Mir has built a reputation as a seasoned campaigner in domestic cricket, and his current performance reaffirmed his abilities.

Umar Nazir Mir’s Career

Mir made his debut for Jammu and Kashmir in 2013 and has since become a staple in their bowling attack. He has also represented India C in the 2018–19 Deodhar Trophy, further showcasing his experience at a higher level of competition.

While Mir’s spell stole the show, the much-anticipated return of Mumbai’s star players Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal to domestic cricket was a disappointment. Rohit, along with his opening partner Jaiswal, was dismissed cheaply in the early stages of the game. Jaiswal was trapped in front by Jammu and Kashmir’s right-arm pacer Auqib Nabi, who exploited the conditions with some sharp movement off the surface. Jaiswal was dismissed for 4 runs.

Rohit Sharma’s Disappointing Dismissal

However, it was the manner of Rohit’s dismissal that disappointed the fans. The India captain attempted to force the ball onto the onside but ended up playing a leading edge, which was easily caught by Jammu and Kashmir’s captain Paras Dogra at mid-off.

While the crowd turnout at the stadium was lower than expected, the action continued to captivate those watching from nearby office buildings. Despite the excitement generated by the star players, Mumbai’s batting woes seemed to be a recurring theme, as they lost wickets quickly. Rohit’s dismissal sent many spectators back to their work desks, signaling the end of an early collapse.

Mir’s outstanding spell has certainly made a mark, and his role as a key bowler in Jammu and Kashmir’s domestic setup continues to shine brightly.