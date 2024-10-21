Jamshedpur FC Aims To Extend Their Winning Streak

Jamshedpur FC is all set to host Hyderabad FC in the matchday 6 of the Indian Super League. The Red Miners will look to maintain their winning streak against the Nizams.

The fifth matchweek of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 will conclude with an exciting showdown between the high-flying Jamshedpur FC and the determined Hyderabad FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Monday. Both sides have significant stakes in this match, with Jamshedpur seeking to build on their strong start and Hyderabad eager to reverse their fortunes this season.

Jamshedpur FC in Prime Form

Scoring Streak:

Jamshedpur FC has been impressive in front of goal, scoring in each of their last seven ISL matches. Currently, they sit on nine points after four games, marking their best-ever season start.

Recent Dominance:

The Men of Steel have had the upper hand in their recent encounters, winning their last three matches against Hyderabad FC. A win in this fixture would equal their record of four consecutive victories against any team in ISL history, matching their previous streak against NorthEast United FC.

Hyderabad FC Looking to Build Momentum

Defensive Focus:

Hyderabad FC secured a clean sheet in their last match against Chennaiyin FC, ending a stretch of five games in which they conceded at least two goals. They aim to build on this success, seeking consecutive clean sheets for the first time since March 2023. However, their attack needs to improve, as they remain winless this season.

After a draw against Chennaiyin FC, Thangboi Singto’s side has the opportunity to go unbeaten in consecutive ISL matches for the first time since their four-game streak from December 2022 to February 2023.

Head-to-Head Record

In their previous 10 ISL encounters, Jamshedpur FC has secured five victories, while Hyderabad FC has managed only one win, with four matches ending in a draw.

Coach’s Insights

Importance of the Match:

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil stressed the significance of this match, acknowledging Hyderabad FC’s recent improvements. He expressed confidence in his team’s ability to perform well at home. “It is a very important game for us. We are playing in front of our home crowd. They’re a good team. They’re stronger than before. We must prepare well and take a positive result from this match,” Jamil stated.

Team Growth:

Hyderabad FC’s coach Thangboi Singto highlighted the collective strength his team has developed over recent weeks, hoping it translates into positive results. “The players have become stronger as a group, in terms of respect and camaraderie. Football is a team sport. If they can relate that respect on the pitch, then the results will speak for themselves,” Singto noted.

Key Players & Milestones

– Imran Khan (Jamshedpur FC): The playmaker leads the charts among Indian players with the most goal-scoring chances (9) in ISL 2024-25, all coming from open play.

– Devendra Murgaonkar (Hyderabad FC): The striker is on the brink of achieving 50 ISL appearances in this match. His expected goals (xG) value of 0.65 is the highest among his teammates this season, indicating his central role in their goal-scoring efforts.

– Stephen Eze (Jamshedpur FC): The defender has averaged 7.5 clearances per game this season, showcasing his ability to maintain a disciplined defense.

– Leander D’Cunha (Hyderabad FC): He has recovered possession an average of 5.5 times per match in the defensive third this season, proving crucial in breaking up opposition attacks.

Both teams are eager to secure three points—Jamshedpur to solidify their excellent form and Hyderabad to end their winless streak.

