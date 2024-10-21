Crowd Violence Mars Mohammedan SC Vs Kerala Blasters Clash

The Indian Super League (ISL) encounter between Mohammedan SC and Kerala Blasters on Sunday was marred by crowd violence, forcing the game to be temporarily halted

The Indian Super League (ISL) encounter between Mohammedan SC and Kerala Blasters on Sunday was marred by crowd violence, forcing the game to be temporarily halted. Despite the disruption, Kerala Blasters managed to overturn a 1-0 deficit to secure a 2-1 win at Kolkata’s Kishore Bharati Krirangan. However, much of the attention was drawn to the chaotic scenes in the stands rather than the game itself.

Fan Unrest After Kerala’s Comeback

The trouble began late in the second half when Kerala Blasters came from behind, frustrating the home crowd. As the visitors overturned a 1-0 scoreline, tensions escalated. Angry Mohammedan SC fans began throwing bottles, sticks, and other objects onto the field, with firecrackers going off in the stands. Security struggled to contain the chaos, and the referee had no choice but to pause the match as both teams were escorted off the pitch.

Efforts to Restore Order and Game Resumption

Mohammedan’s local player, Samad Ali Mallick, attempted to calm the crowd, urging fans to maintain peace. After a brief delay, the match resumed, though the atmosphere remained tense. Despite Mohammedan SC pushing for a late equalizer, Kerala Blasters held on to their 2-1 lead.

Key Moments in the Match

Mohammedan SC took the lead in the 28th minute when Mirjalol Kasimov converted a penalty after Carlos Franca was fouled by Blasters’ goalkeeper Som Kumar. Kerala Blasters, however, came back stronger in the second half. Substitute Kwame Peprah scored the equalizer in the 67th minute, followed shortly by a Jesus Jimenez header that secured the win.

Fallout from Crowd Trouble

The match will be remembered more for the crowd unrest than Kerala Blasters’ comeback. Fans were also upset over a penalty appeal that was dismissed earlier in the game. Both clubs have yet to release official statements, but one of Kerala’s fan groups posted about the incident on social media. An investigation into the crowd trouble is expected, with potential sanctions looming over Mohammedan SC for the behavior of their supporters.

