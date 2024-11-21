Jasprit Bumrah Backs Virat Kohli Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has expressed full confidence in Virat Kohli’s ability to overcome his recent dip in form as the Indian team prepares for the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Bumrah, set to lead the side in the first Test in Perth, emphasized Kohli’s professionalism and resilience, dismissing concerns over the batter’s current performance.

Kohli’s Form: A Matter of Discussion

Kohli has been enduring a lean patch in Test cricket, managing only one half-century in his last five matches. Despite this, Australia has historically been a favorable venue for the former Indian captain, and fans are optimistic that Kohli can regain his best form during the five-Test series.

Reflecting on Kohli’s struggles, Bumrah showed no hesitation in backing his teammate. “I don’t need to give any inputs. He is the utmost professional we have in our team. I made my debut under him. One series can go up and down, but the confidence he has at this moment, I have no doubts. The signs are ominous. I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything else, but he looks in very good shape,” Bumrah stated.

Kohli’s Mixed Year: Redemption Awaits

While Kohli has struggled in Tests, his white-ball performances have been impressive. In six Tests this year, Kohli has scored only 250 runs. However, he made a triumphant return to form in limited-overs cricket, excelling in the Indian Premier League and playing a pivotal role in India’s T20 World Cup triumph. His half-century in the final against South Africa earned him the player-of-the-match award.

For Kohli, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy presents an ideal stage to silence critics and reaffirm his status as a Test cricket stalwart.

Bumrah Embraces Leadership Role

On his captaincy, Bumrah shared insights into the team’s preparations and the support he has received from the management. “When I came here, coach and management gave me clarity that I will be leading the side. I am looking forward to the responsibility (captaincy). I have done it before and am looking forward to the moment,” Bumrah said.

Bumrah previously captained India during the rescheduled Test against England in 2022, gaining valuable leadership experience.

Learning from the Past, Focusing on the Future

India enters the series after a disappointing 0-3 loss at home to New Zealand, a result that Bumrah acknowledges but chooses not to dwell on. “The beauty of cricket is that if you win or lose, you start from zero. We have to take lessons from the New Zealand series but can’t carry baggage. Conditions were different, and here you have different results,” he explained.

An Opportunity for a New Chapter

As the Border-Gavaskar Trophy approaches, all eyes will be on Kohli and Bumrah. For Kohli, it’s a chance to rediscover his Test dominance; for Bumrah, it’s an opportunity to shine as a leader. Both players will play crucial roles in India’s quest for success in the high-stakes series.