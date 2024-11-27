Kim Min-jae’s Header Secures Bayern Munich’s Narrow Victory Over PSG

A first-half header from Kim Min-jae sealed Bayern Munich’s 1-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League clash on Tuesday. The South Korean’s decisive goal, following an error by PSG goalkeeper Matvei Safonov, dealt a significant blow to the French side’s hopes of progressing in the tournament.

Kim Capitalizes on Goalkeeper Error

Kim’s first-ever Champions League goal came in the 38th minute after Safonov, starting ahead of Gianluigi Donnarumma, spilled a corner from Joshua Kimmich into the defender’s path. Kim made no mistake, nodding the ball into the net to settle a rematch of the 2020 Champions League final, which Bayern had also won 1-0.

This result leaves PSG’s chances of reaching the top eight in serious doubt, as they remain in 26th place, two spots outside the playoff positions with just three games remaining. Their road to qualification is further complicated by a tough schedule, including a home game against Manchester City in January and away trips to Red Bull Salzburg and Stuttgart.

PSG’s Challenges Mount

Bayern’s clean sheet extended their streak to seven consecutive games across all competitions, boosting their position to 11th in the standings. Their remaining group fixtures appear more favorable, with matches against Shakhtar Donetsk, Feyenoord, and Slovan Bratislava.

Both teams entered the match in need of points despite strong domestic form. Bayern coach Vincent Kompany prioritized speed by selecting Leroy Sané over Michael Olise, while PSG boss Luis Enrique made five changes, including sticking with Safonov in goal despite Donnarumma’s consistent appearances in the tournament.

Luis Enrique justified his decision pre-match, saying, “I make my choices based on what I see on the pitch and what’s best for the team.”

Defensive Masterclass and Frustration for PSG

Safonov initially justified his selection with impressive saves from Jamal Musiala and Sané in the opening minutes. Kingsley Coman, who had scored the winner in the 2020 final, nearly doubled Bayern’s lead with a dazzling solo effort, but his shot went just wide.

PSG created chances of their own, including a close-range attempt from Joao Neves, but their momentum faltered after Dembele received a second yellow card for an unnecessary challenge in the 60th minute. His earlier booking was for dissent, and his dismissal left PSG with little chance of mounting a comeback.

Bayern’s disciplined performance ensured they closed out the match without further trouble, putting them in a strong position to advance. Meanwhile, PSG face an uphill battle to secure a playoff spot, with tough opponents and mounting pressure.