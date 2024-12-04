Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Knicks Secure Quarterfinal Spot in NBA Cup With Dominant Win Over Magic

The New York Knicks delivered a commanding performance to defeat the Orlando Magic 121-106 on Tuesday, securing their spot in the quarterfinals of the inaugural NBA Cup.

Knicks Secure Quarterfinal Spot in NBA Cup With Dominant Win Over Magic

The New York Knicks delivered a commanding performance to defeat the Orlando Magic 121-106 on Tuesday, securing their spot in the quarterfinals of the inaugural NBA Cup. The victory at Madison Square Garden extended New York’s undefeated streak in East Group A to 4-0, setting them up to host the Atlanta Hawks on December 11.

Dominant Knicks Seal the Deal

Karl-Anthony Towns was a force for the Knicks, registering a double-double with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Jalen Brunson added 21 points to the tally, while Mikal Bridges contributed 19 points. Josh Hart rounded off an impressive team performance with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Knicks showcased their offensive depth, with all five starters scoring in double figures, including contributions from OG Anunoby (16 points) and Deuce McBride, who added 18 off the bench.

The win was the Knicks’ third consecutive victory and marked an impressive run, with eight wins in their last 10 games.

Magic’s Streak Snapped but Quarterfinals Secured

Despite the loss, the Orlando Magic advanced as the East wild card, finishing group play with a 3-1 record. They will now face the Milwaukee Bucks on the road.

Franz Wagner was a standout for Orlando, scoring 30 points, while Moritz Wagner provided a spark off the bench with 20 points. However, their efforts weren’t enough to maintain the team’s momentum, as the loss snapped the Magic’s six-game winning streak.

Orlando’s qualification was mathematically secured as they only needed to lose by fewer than 37 points to advance via tiebreaker.

Fast Start by New York

The Knicks wasted no time asserting their dominance, outscoring the Magic 36-26 in the first quarter. They extended their lead to as many as 22 points in the second quarter, heading into halftime with a commanding 71-51 advantage.

By the end of the third quarter, the Knicks had widened the gap to 31 points, putting Orlando’s advancement hopes momentarily in jeopardy. However, the Magic rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring New York 31-15 to end the game on a positive note.

Key Takeaways

Magic

  • Road Performance: Orlando wrapped up its three-game stint in New York City with a 2-1 record, having defeated the Brooklyn Nets twice before the loss to the Knicks.
  • Return to MSG: The Magic will return to face the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on January 6.

Knicks

  • Balanced Attack: All five Knicks starters scored in double digits, highlighting their well-rounded offense.
  • Momentum Building: With their NBA Cup quarterfinal spot secured, the Knicks look to continue their strong form in both tournament and regular-season play.

Orlando maintained an impressive streak by making at least one 3-pointer for the 1,398th consecutive game. This streak, dating back to March 17, 2007, is the fifth-longest in NBA history.

ALSO READ : Why Arsenal Ranks Above Chelsea Despite Tied Points and Goal Difference: EPL Rule Explained

Filed under

Knicks magic vs knicks new york knicks orlando magic

Advertisement

Also Read

Digital Arrest Scam: India’s I4C Initiative Proves Successful; Centre Blocks 59K Whatsapp Accounts

Digital Arrest Scam: India’s I4C Initiative Proves Successful; Centre Blocks 59K Whatsapp Accounts

Triple Murder In South Delhi, Man , His Wife And Daughter Killed, Probe Underway

Triple Murder In South Delhi, Man , His Wife And Daughter Killed, Probe Underway

Bangladesh Suspends Agartala Consular Services After Security Breach

Bangladesh Suspends Agartala Consular Services After Security Breach

Global Market Update: Asian Markets Rattle Amid South Korea’s Brief Martial Law Crisis

Global Market Update: Asian Markets Rattle Amid South Korea’s Brief Martial Law Crisis

ISRO Set to Launch PSLV-C59/Proba-3 Mission from Sriharikota

ISRO Set to Launch PSLV-C59/Proba-3 Mission from Sriharikota

Entertainment

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder Confession Recording?

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split After A Year Of Dating

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The No.1 Spot To Beyonce

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The

Eminem Once Called His Mother Debbie Nelson A Selfish Bi**h On A Song, Rapping, ‘Hope You F**kin Burn In Hell’

Eminem Once Called His Mother Debbie Nelson A Selfish Bi**h On A Song, Rapping, ‘Hope

Why Is Japan Recalling Godric Gryffindor’s Sword Replicas From The Harry Potter Franchise?

Why Is Japan Recalling Godric Gryffindor’s Sword Replicas From The Harry Potter Franchise?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox