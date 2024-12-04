The New York Knicks delivered a commanding performance to defeat the Orlando Magic 121-106 on Tuesday, securing their spot in the quarterfinals of the inaugural NBA Cup.

The New York Knicks delivered a commanding performance to defeat the Orlando Magic 121-106 on Tuesday, securing their spot in the quarterfinals of the inaugural NBA Cup. The victory at Madison Square Garden extended New York’s undefeated streak in East Group A to 4-0, setting them up to host the Atlanta Hawks on December 11.

Dominant Knicks Seal the Deal

Karl-Anthony Towns was a force for the Knicks, registering a double-double with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Jalen Brunson added 21 points to the tally, while Mikal Bridges contributed 19 points. Josh Hart rounded off an impressive team performance with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Knicks showcased their offensive depth, with all five starters scoring in double figures, including contributions from OG Anunoby (16 points) and Deuce McBride, who added 18 off the bench.

The win was the Knicks’ third consecutive victory and marked an impressive run, with eight wins in their last 10 games.

Magic’s Streak Snapped but Quarterfinals Secured

Despite the loss, the Orlando Magic advanced as the East wild card, finishing group play with a 3-1 record. They will now face the Milwaukee Bucks on the road.

Franz Wagner was a standout for Orlando, scoring 30 points, while Moritz Wagner provided a spark off the bench with 20 points. However, their efforts weren’t enough to maintain the team’s momentum, as the loss snapped the Magic’s six-game winning streak.

Orlando’s qualification was mathematically secured as they only needed to lose by fewer than 37 points to advance via tiebreaker.

Fast Start by New York

The Knicks wasted no time asserting their dominance, outscoring the Magic 36-26 in the first quarter. They extended their lead to as many as 22 points in the second quarter, heading into halftime with a commanding 71-51 advantage.

By the end of the third quarter, the Knicks had widened the gap to 31 points, putting Orlando’s advancement hopes momentarily in jeopardy. However, the Magic rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring New York 31-15 to end the game on a positive note.

Key Takeaways

Magic

Road Performance: Orlando wrapped up its three-game stint in New York City with a 2-1 record, having defeated the Brooklyn Nets twice before the loss to the Knicks.

The Magic will return to face the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on January 6.

Knicks

Balanced Attack: All five Knicks starters scored in double digits, highlighting their well-rounded offense.

With their NBA Cup quarterfinal spot secured, the Knicks look to continue their strong form in both tournament and regular-season play.

Orlando maintained an impressive streak by making at least one 3-pointer for the 1,398th consecutive game. This streak, dating back to March 17, 2007, is the fifth-longest in NBA history.