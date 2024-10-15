Home
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Kolo Muani Shines as France Defeats Belgium 2-1 in Nations League

Randal Kolo Muani netted twice as France secured a 2-1 win over Belgium in the UEFA Nations League, despite the ongoing absence of their star player, Kylian Mbappe.

Kolo Muani Shines as France Defeats Belgium 2-1 in Nations League

Randal Kolo Muani scored twice to lead France to a 2-1 victory over Belgium in the UEFA Nations League, despite the continued absence of star player Kylian Mbappe. At the King Baudouin Stadium, Kolo Muani opened the scoring with a penalty in the 35th minute, only for Belgium’s Lois Openda to equalize in first-half stoppage time. However, Kolo Muani struck again in the 61st minute with a well-taken header, sealing a hard-fought win for France.

Belgium missed an early opportunity to take the lead when Youri Tielemans failed to convert a penalty. France held firm in the second half despite being reduced to 10 men after stand-in captain Aurelien Tchouameni was sent off late in the game. The victory gave France their second consecutive win in this international window, building on their 4-1 triumph over Israel earlier in the week.

Kolo Muani’s Breakthrough Performance

Kolo Muani’s contributions were a bright spot for coach Didier Deschamps, especially given his challenging start at Paris Saint-Germain this season. Deschamps praised the forward’s display, saying, “I am happy for him… Randal is performing very well for us. He is full of confidence and the first game (against Israel) did him a lot of good too. He has that ability to get in behind… and he is very good in the air.” Despite not being a regular starter at PSG, Kolo Muani made his presence felt for the national team.

Mbappe’s Absence and Off-Field Issues

Kylian Mbappe’s absence from these games loomed large, especially as reports emerged from Sweden claiming the forward was under investigation for rape following a recent visit to Stockholm. Mbappe vehemently denied the allegations, calling them “FAKE NEWS!!!!” in a post on X (formerly Twitter) and suggesting they were linked to his ongoing legal battle over unpaid wages with Paris Saint-Germain.

It remains uncertain whether Mbappe will return for the final Nations League group matches next month, where France will aim to secure a quarter-final berth.

Read More : Alexander-Arnold Shines as England Defeats Finland with Stunning Free-Kick

