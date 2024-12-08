Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton Ends Mercedes Era With Fourth-Place Comeback At Abu Dhabi GP

Lewis Hamilton ended his Mercedes career on a high, finishing fourth at Abu Dhabi after starting 16th. In a dramatic final lap, he overtook teammate George Russell for the position.

Lewis Hamilton Ends Mercedes Era With Fourth-Place Comeback At Abu Dhabi GP

The curtain-bowler for Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes finished on a high with the former securing fourth position at Abu Dhabi, coming from as lowly as 16th grid start, and in one final dramatic finish, leapfrogged his teammate George Russell in the final lap.

The End of an Iconic Relationship

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was the final race of the most successful driver-team partnership in Formula 1 history. During his 12 years with Mercedes, Hamilton won an incredible 84 races and six world championships, in addition to the one he won with McLaren in 2008. The period was even longer than that of Michael Schumacher with Ferrari from 1996 to 2006.

A New Challenge Awaits

Hamilton’s battle will be with Ferrari next, and as he attempts to follow in the lines of Schumacher’s legacy while ending the Scuderia’s drought of winning their championship title since Kimi Raikkonen’s 2007 win—the same season Hamilton first entered F1. In case Hamilton pulls it off, he also surpasses the seven world championships record that ties him with Schumacher. Meanwhile, Hamilton’s first race in Ferrari is scheduled for early 2025.

Post-Season Plans and Farewell

Although there was a remote chance Hamilton could join Ferrari for the post-season test in Yas Marina next week, his contract at Mercedes runs until the end of the calendar year, ruling that out. After the Abu Dhabi race, Hamilton will tour all of Mercedes’ key sites, including Petronas in Kuala Lumpur, the headquarters in Stuttgart, and its UK factories in Brackley and Brixworth. Mercedes confirmed these visits as a tribute to his career with the team.

The Future of Mercedes and Hamilton’s Replacement

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, an Italian teenage racing talent, is set to step into Hamilton’s role for the 2025 season, joining George Russell as his new teammate.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: India defeat Singapore, eye best-ever finish in Asian Women’s Handball Championship

 

Filed under

lewis hamilton Mercedes

Advertisement

Also Read

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The ‘Boy’ Who Started Syrian War

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The ‘Boy’ Who Started Syrian War

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox