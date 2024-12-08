Lewis Hamilton ended his Mercedes career on a high, finishing fourth at Abu Dhabi after starting 16th. In a dramatic final lap, he overtook teammate George Russell for the position.

The curtain-bowler for Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes finished on a high with the former securing fourth position at Abu Dhabi, coming from as lowly as 16th grid start, and in one final dramatic finish, leapfrogged his teammate George Russell in the final lap.

The End of an Iconic Relationship

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was the final race of the most successful driver-team partnership in Formula 1 history. During his 12 years with Mercedes, Hamilton won an incredible 84 races and six world championships, in addition to the one he won with McLaren in 2008. The period was even longer than that of Michael Schumacher with Ferrari from 1996 to 2006.

A New Challenge Awaits

Hamilton’s battle will be with Ferrari next, and as he attempts to follow in the lines of Schumacher’s legacy while ending the Scuderia’s drought of winning their championship title since Kimi Raikkonen’s 2007 win—the same season Hamilton first entered F1. In case Hamilton pulls it off, he also surpasses the seven world championships record that ties him with Schumacher. Meanwhile, Hamilton’s first race in Ferrari is scheduled for early 2025.

Post-Season Plans and Farewell

Although there was a remote chance Hamilton could join Ferrari for the post-season test in Yas Marina next week, his contract at Mercedes runs until the end of the calendar year, ruling that out. After the Abu Dhabi race, Hamilton will tour all of Mercedes’ key sites, including Petronas in Kuala Lumpur, the headquarters in Stuttgart, and its UK factories in Brackley and Brixworth. Mercedes confirmed these visits as a tribute to his career with the team.

The Future of Mercedes and Hamilton’s Replacement

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, an Italian teenage racing talent, is set to step into Hamilton’s role for the 2025 season, joining George Russell as his new teammate.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: India defeat Singapore, eye best-ever finish in Asian Women’s Handball Championship