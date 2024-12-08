Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
India Defeat Singapore, Eye Best-Ever Finish In Asian Women's Handball Championship

The win, which came in the placement round, sets up a crucial 5th/6th place playoff against China. India, who have never finished higher than 6th, now aim to surpass that record.

India Defeat Singapore, Eye Best-Ever Finish In Asian Women’s Handball Championship

India's dominant 35-22 victory over Singapore in the Asian Women's Handball Championship has propelled them into a historic opportunity for their best-ever finish in the tournament. The win, which came in the placement round, sets up a crucial 5th/6th place playoff against China. India, who have never finished higher than 6th, now aim to surpass that record.

The Indian team showcased remarkable teamwork and resilience throughout the match, with standout performances from Menika and Bhawana Sharma, who provided consistent scoring. Captain Diksha Kumari and goalkeeper Nina Shil played key roles, with Kumari praising the team's spirit and growth throughout the tournament. She highlighted the team's focus on scoring and defensive strength, as well as their ability to compete against some of Asia's top teams.

Earlier in the day, China defeated Hong Kong 38-14 to secure their spot in the 5th/6th place playoff against India. Meanwhile, in the top bracket, South Korea triumphed over Iran 33-20 to advance to the final, where they will face the winner of the Japan-Kazakhstan match.

This win marks a significant moment for Indian handball as the team pushes for a top-tier finish.

 

Singapore

