Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Lionel Messi And Argentina To play In Kerala In 2025 Says State Government

The Kerala state government has announced that Lionel Messi and the Argentina national football team will play in Kerala in 2025. The match is expected to take place in Kochi, with arrangements being made to host the FIFA World Cup champions. The announcement has sparked excitement among local fans, with the state government promising financial support for the event.

Lionel Messi And Argentina To play In Kerala In 2025 Says State Government

Lionel Messi and Argentina Set to Play in Kerala in 2025: A Dream Come True for Football Fans

In a thrilling announcement, the Kerala state government confirmed that Lionel Messi and the Argentina national football team will play a match in Kerala in 2025. This landmark event has captured the attention of football fans across the state and India, with the possibility of witnessing the FIFA World Cup champions in action.

The state’s sports minister, V Abdurahiman, shared the exciting news at a press conference, stating, “The world’s number one football team, Argentina, comprising Lionel Messi, is coming to Kerala.” The event is expected to be a huge occasion for local fans, especially after Kerala’s strong football following was highlighted during the 2022 World Cup when the state saw massive support for teams like Argentina, Brazil, and others.

Argentina’s Historic Visit to Kerala

Kerala’s football culture has been a point of pride, with fans going all out to support their teams. The announcement of Messi’s visit adds another chapter to Kerala’s growing football legacy. Kerala’s chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed his excitement on social media, saying, “Kerala is set to make history as FIFA World Cup champions Argentina are expected to visit next year!” This high-profile event is expected to significantly boost the state’s reputation as a football-loving region.

Financial Support for the Event

To ensure the success of this event, the Kerala government has announced that the financial assistance will be provided by the state’s traders, highlighting the collective effort to bring such a prestigious match to the state. The state government has also promised to oversee the match’s security and logistical arrangements. This collaborative approach aims to ensure a smooth and successful event that will be remembered by fans for years.

Venue and Opposition Details

While the opponent and exact date have yet to be confirmed, the sports minister hinted that the match will likely be held at Kochi’s Nehru Stadium, a venue capable of accommodating over 50,000 fans. Football fans in Kerala are eager to learn more about the event, which will surely bring the excitement of international football to the state.

Football Infrastructure Concerns

Despite the excitement surrounding Messi’s visit, some voices have raised concerns about the state’s football infrastructure. Ashique Kuruniyan, a national football player from Kerala, highlighted the need for better training facilities for local players, saying, “The first step should be to ensure that players have access to adequate training grounds.” These concerns underscore the need for long-term investment in the development of Indian football, even as Kerala celebrates its football fandom with global events like Messi’s visit.

A Match That Will Unite Football Fans in Kerala

Kerala has long been known for its passionate football fanbase, with fierce support for teams like Argentina and Brazil. The news of Messi and the Argentina team coming to Kerala is sure to further energize football supporters across the state. Given the region’s enthusiasm and football culture, this upcoming match will undoubtedly be an unforgettable event for all involved.

 

Filed under

Argentina kerala lionel messi MATCH KERALA 2025
Advertisement

Also Read

Adani Green Decides To Halt USD-Denominated Bond Offerings

Adani Green Decides To Halt USD-Denominated Bond Offerings

‘Gautam Adani Should Be Arrested Now, PM Modi Is Involved With Adani In Corruption’: Rahul Gandhi On US Charges

‘Gautam Adani Should Be Arrested Now, PM Modi Is Involved With Adani In Corruption’: Rahul...

Ranveer Allahbadia Welcomes İlkay Gündoğan: First European Football Star On Beer Biceps

Ranveer Allahbadia Welcomes İlkay Gündoğan: First European Football Star On Beer Biceps

Deepinder Goyal Trolled For Asking Job Seekers To Pay ₹20 Lakh For A Position At Zomato

Deepinder Goyal Trolled For Asking Job Seekers To Pay ₹20 Lakh For A Position At...

Women Gets FREE Oxygen Delivered Online, WATCH The Viral Video

Women Gets FREE Oxygen Delivered Online, WATCH The Viral Video

Entertainment

Ranveer Allahbadia Welcomes İlkay Gündoğan: First European Football Star On Beer Biceps

Ranveer Allahbadia Welcomes İlkay Gündoğan: First European Football Star On Beer Biceps

‘If I Died Would You…’: Liam Payne Once Spoke About His Own Funeral On Social Media, Post Resurfaces

‘If I Died Would You…’: Liam Payne Once Spoke About His Own Funeral On Social

Chris Stapleton Shines at 58th CMA Awards with Triple Performances

Chris Stapleton Shines at 58th CMA Awards with Triple Performances

Prasar Bharati Launches OTT App Waves, Here’s How You Can Download It

Prasar Bharati Launches OTT App Waves, Here’s How You Can Download It

How Did Influential Malayalam Actor Meghanathan Die? Actor Passes Away At 60

How Did Influential Malayalam Actor Meghanathan Die? Actor Passes Away At 60

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Meet Margaret Chola AKA Internet’s ‘Glamma’: Granny With A Glam!

Meet Margaret Chola AKA Internet’s ‘Glamma’: Granny With A Glam!

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox