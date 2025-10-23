Liverpool end poor run with 5-1 thrashing of Frankfurt

VIDEO SHOWS: PRESS CONFERENCE COMMENTS FROM LIVERPOOL HEAD COACH, ARNE SLOT, AND EINTRACHT FRANKFURT HEAD COACH, DINO TOPPMOELLER, AFTER LIVERPOOL'S 5-1 WIN IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SHOWS: FRANKFURT, GERMANY (OCTOBER 22, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. LIVERPOOL HEAD COACH, ARNE SLOT, ARRIVING AT PRESS CONFERENCE 2. MEDIA SEATED 3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL HEAD COACH, ARNE SLOT, SAYING: "Maybe, yeah, although I saw a lot of similarities with the last few weeks, with the last few games we've played. But I also saw some differences. The similarities were that we already created a few chances before we conceded. The first chance we conceded was immediately a goal. In the end, it turned out to be the only chance we conceded today. Why was that? Because we went 3-1 up. So, then it's easier to control the game than when you're 1-0 down, all the time. And yeah, I've sat here a few times telling you guys how important set pieces are, how important the balance in set pieces is, and how we were able to score two. So you go with 3-1 up at half-time because you score two set pieces. And that is a big, big, big difference than if you don't score them and you go in at halftime 1-1 with still the same amount of chances, but people would judge us definitely different when you don't score them. And the biggest exception for me was – today, compared to the other games we've played – was the playing style of our opponent. So, we got also some energy out of the moments we could press them, which in the last four or five games we played, we were not able to press the opponent because, yeah, the ball wasn't on the ground, it was through the air." 4. PRESS CONFERENCE ONGOING 5. CAMERA 6. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL HEAD COACH, ARNE SLOT, SAYING: "Yeah, the first goal he scored was special. You can see his pace in a moment like that. So, these were also moments we were hoping for. Like I said before the game, we were able the last few weeks to create many, many, many, many chances but unfortunately not always able to score them. And today with Alex(ander Isak) and Hugo (Ekitike), I brought two players on the pitch who are usually able to score goals. Alex was a few times close but had to go off at half-time and that's yeah, it's not something you ask, but that's yhe difficult balance we were having with him." 7. CAMERAS 8. PRESS CONFERENCE ONGOING 9. MEDIA 10. EINTRACHT FRANKFURT HEAD COACH, DINO TOPPMOELLER, SITTING DOWN AT PRESS CONFERENCE 11. (SOUNDBITE) (German) EINTRACHT FRANKFURT HEAD COACH, DINO TOPPMOELLER, SAYING: Yes, loosing against Liverpool doesn’t feel that good even if you know, who is Liverpool. My team has brought the FC Liverpool here. These boys, that are sitting now in the cabin and that are of course disappointed because of the result, they managed to get to this point to play against Liverpool in the Champions League. Not many have managed that before. And it is important, that I say this. Despite all the criticism: we should know, who we played against. 12. MEDIA 13. PRESS CONFERENCE ONGOING STORY: Liverpool scored three goals in nine first-half minutes in a 5-1 Champions League thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday (October 22), ending their woeful streak of four consecutive losses across all competitions. Frankfurt started well and opened the scoring when Rasmus Kristensen struck in the 26th minute, firing past the outstretched hands of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and in off the far post. But Hugo Ekitike drew the Reds level with a breakaway goal against his former team in the 35th minute, collecting a long pass from Andy Robertson and racing through from the halfway line before calmly slotting past goalkeeper Michael Zetterer. The floodgates opened as captain Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate headed home from corners in the 38th and 43rd minutes. Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai struck in the second half on a night that turned ugly for the home side. The decisive victory was a much-needed confidence boost for Arne Slot's reigning Premier League champions, who had lost four straight games for the first time since November 2014. One negative on the night for Liverpool was that their British record signing Alexander Isak did not start the second half due to what Slot said was groin soreness. (Production: Tilman Blasshofer, Conal Quinn)

