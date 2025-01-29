Los Angeles Lakers Lose Anthony Davis to Injury, Fall to Shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers

The Los Angeles Lakers faced a tough blow on Tuesday night as they lost star player Anthony Davis to an abdominal muscle strain during their game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Los Angeles Lakers faced a tough blow on Tuesday night as they lost star player Anthony Davis to an abdominal muscle strain during their game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Davis left the court with 2:10 remaining in the first quarter, with the Lakers leading 20-17. Without Davis, the Lakers struggled to maintain control, and the 76ers, despite missing key players Joel Embiid and Paul George, dominated the rest of the game, securing a 118-104 victory.

The loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Lakers, which included impressive victories over the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. With Davis’ status uncertain, the Lakers now face the challenge of finishing their five-game road trip without their star big man. Their upcoming games include matchups against the Washington Wizards, New York Knicks, and Los Angeles Clippers before returning home to host the Warriors on February 6.

How Long Will Davis Be Out?

Davis walked to the locker room clutching his abdomen during a timeout in the first quarter. The Lakers initially listed him as questionable to return due to the abdominal strain but later ruled him out for the second half. There is no immediate timeline for his return, and it remains unclear how or when the injury occurred.

After the game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick told reporters, “There wasn’t an update on Davis’ status.” The team will likely provide more information in the coming days as they assess the severity of the injury.

Lakers Struggle Without Davis

The Lakers’ performance took a significant hit after Davis’ exit, particularly on the defensive end. The 76ers outscored the Lakers 48-32 in the second quarter, taking a 73-57 lead into halftime. By the end of the third quarter, Philadelphia had extended their advantage to 99-76.

Although the Lakers managed to cut into the deficit in the fourth quarter after both teams emptied their benches, the game was never competitive again. Davis, who had been on a hot streak, was limited to just four points, two rebounds, and one steal in 10 minutes of play. Before the injury, he had been averaging 32.8 points, 15 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game during the Lakers’ four-game winning streak.

LeBron James Steps Up, but It’s Not Enough

With Davis sidelined, LeBron James carried the Lakers’ offense, finishing the game with 31 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. Rookie Dalton Knecht also contributed with 24 points, including five three-pointers. However, their efforts were not enough to overcome the shorthanded 76ers, who took advantage of the Lakers’ defensive struggles.

The loss dropped the Lakers to 26-19, keeping them in fifth place in the Western Conference. With the playoff race heating up and teams tightly bunched in the standings, the severity of Davis’ injury could have significant implications for the Lakers’ postseason hopes.

Tyrese Maxey Shines for the 76ers

Despite missing Embiid and George, the 76ers put on an impressive performance, led by Tyrese Maxey. Maxey scored a game-high 43 points, shooting 15-of-26 from the field and making all nine of his free throws. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 20 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, while Ricky Council contributed 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

The 76ers’ defense also played a key role, forcing 22 Lakers turnovers and outshooting Los Angeles 91-72 in field goal attempts. The win improved Philadelphia’s record to 18-27, keeping them in contention for the play-in tournament at 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

Embiid and George Remain Sidelined

The 76ers have been without Joel Embiid for 12 consecutive games due to foot and knee injuries. Embiid has now missed 32 games this season for various reasons, and his return timeline remains unclear. Paul George, who sustained a tendon injury in his left pinkie finger during a win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, also missed Tuesday’s game.

76ers head coach Nick Nurse told reporters that George is considered day-to-day, but there is no definitive timeline for his return. Despite these absences, the 76ers showed resilience and teamwork in their victory over the Lakers.

What’s Next for the Lakers?

The Lakers now face a critical stretch of games without Davis, whose absence could significantly impact their performance. The team will need to rely heavily on LeBron James and other role players to stay competitive in the tightly contested Western Conference. Fans and analysts will be closely monitoring updates on Davis’ injury, as his health could be a deciding factor in the Lakers’ playoff aspirations.

For now, the Lakers must regroup and focus on their upcoming matchups, hoping to stay afloat in the playoff race until Davis can return to the court.