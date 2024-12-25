Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic left the Christmas Day game against the Timberwolves with a left calf strain, ending his evening. Doncic suffered a calf injury previously as well and has missed a total of eight games during the season.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic left his Christmas Day game against the Minnesota Timberwolves early with a left calf strain late in the second quarter. He would not return to the court for the rest of the game, leaving fans and teammates on edge.

Doncic, who recently missed two games due to a left heel contusion, showed visible discomfort when he planted his foot after picking up his dribble. Wincing in pain, he quickly signaled to the Mavericks’ bench, alerting them to the injury. Unable to return to defense, Doncic hobbled to the locker room after a timeout was called with just over two minutes left in the first half.

By halftime, the Mavericks had officially ruled Doncic out for the rest of the game. The superstar was able to contribute 14 points in 16 minutes before his early departure.

History Of Calf Issues

This is not the first instance Doncic has struggled with left calf issues. He missed the entire training camp and preseason this season after suffering a calf bruise. In 2022, a similar calf strain kept him out of the first three games of the playoffs after it happened in the final game of the regular season. He was also restricted in the preseason last season after a calf strain he suffered in a practice session in Madrid.

Doncic, a five-time First-Team All-NBA selection, has been the foundation for the Mavericks. Coming into the game, he was averaging 28.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per contest. Despite his brilliance, injuries have plagued his season, with this latest setback marking the eighth game he has missed.

What’s Next For The Mavericks?

The Mavericks enter uncertainty as there is the latest update concerning Doncic’s situation. Being absent would seriously affect momentum in a tough season; the fans as well as analysts are wishing that, at least in this episode, the injured star was not going to be put out for some time.

