Mariah Carey Gets NFL Christmas Gameday Started With Her Classic Hit ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Mariah Carey opens the NFL Christmas Gameday on Netflix with a glittering red suit and the festive performance of her holiday classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You" to get into the spirit of the occasion as NFL's Christmas games take the spotlight.

Sparkling Holiday Performance

In a pre-recorded performance that was full of Christmas cheer, Carey dazzled in a glittering red suit against a snowy backdrop. The star’s performance was enhanced with visuals of past games featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs, along with scenes of fans enjoying the game from the comfort of their homes. The special segment also included a cameo from comedian Kevin Hart, adding an extra layer of excitement to the performance.

Carey’s performance marked a memorable beginning to the NFL Christmas Gameday, which featured two major matchups: the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m., and the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. While these games set the stage for sports fans, Carey’s rendition of All I Want for Christmas Is You marked the beginning of the day for pop music enthusiasts as well.

Record-Breaking Success

As Carey’s concert was mesmerizing, her holiday song was not about to let go of the chart. For the third time in a row, All I Want for Christmas Is You took the top position, making it her song with the longest chart run at Number One. She now has 17 weeks at the top, outdoing her former chart record, One Sweet Day with Boys II Men, which spent 16 weeks at Number One.

This Christmas, we all get our wish,” Carey said in a teaser trailer for her appearance. “The NFL is live on Netflix. And I’ll be there, too.” Her enthusiasm is certainly reflected in her performance, and her impact on the holiday season is undeniable.

Beyoncé And Pentatonix Join The Festivities

Besides Carey, there was also the queen of music to the mix: Beyoncé. In fact, it will have the pleasure of experiencing and witnessing live tracks off Beyoncé’s hotly teased album Cowboy Carter at this year’s NFL Christmas Gameday. In this regard, a Pentatonix rendition of the national anthem during the game for the Ravens-Texans will complement all that happens on stage for an impressive holiday spectacle.

Carey is also set to follow a Christmas Time tour that went quite well, where she entertained audiences in 20 North American cities. It will also be the 30th anniversary of her Christmas album, Merry Christmas.

Talking about the making of the album, Carey told, “I was very young and was just starting out. I was a little bit apprehensive and then I was like, ‘I love this.’ And I decorated the studio and just had the best time.”

