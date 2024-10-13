Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Mahela Jayawardene Reclaims Head Coach Role At Mumbai Indians; Paras Mhambrey Returns As Bowling Coach

Mahela Jayawardene is set to return as head coach of the Mumbai Indians, while Paras Mhambrey rejoins as bowling coach, following Mark Boucher's departure after two seasons.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Mahela Jayawardene Reclaims Head Coach Role At Mumbai Indians; Paras Mhambrey Returns As Bowling Coach

Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the head coach, taking over from Mark Boucher, who had served for the past two seasons. Jayawardene, the former Sri Lankan captain, is set to bring his extensive experience back to the team, while Paras Mhambrey also makes a return as the bowling coach.

Mahela Jayawardene, 47, has a storied history with the Mumbai Indians, having previously led the team to numerous victories, including multiple IPL titles. His return to the coaching role comes after Boucher’s two-year tenure, which was marked by a disappointing performance as MI finished at the bottom of the league table. The franchise has decided to revert to Jayawardene, whose leadership is expected to rejuvenate the team’s performance.

Boucher’s time with MI began in 2022, when he replaced Jayawardene after stepping down from his position with the South African national team. Despite his best efforts, MI struggled under his guidance, prompting the franchise to seek a familiar face in Jayawardene, who has been instrumental in developing MI’s global brand.

Expansion Of The MI Ecosystem

Since 2022, Jayawardene has been the global head of cricket for MI, overseeing the expansion of the franchise’s global teams in various leagues, including MI Emirates (ILT20), MI New York (MLC), and the Women’s Premier League (WPL). During this period, MI has won trophies across these leagues, establishing a strong presence in international cricket.

A statement from the franchise highlighted the importance of maintaining a unified coaching approach across its teams, emphasizing that Jayawardene’s leadership will align with the ethos of the MI family. “Mahela’s role has evolved within the MI ecosystem,” the statement noted, reflecting on his ability to influence the team’s style of play and decision-making.

Expressing his excitement about returning, Jayawardene said, “My journey within the MI family has always been one of evolution. Now to return, where we look ahead at the future and the opportunity to further strengthen the love of MI and build on the vision of the owners, is an exciting challenge I am looking forward to.” His commitment to enhancing the franchise’s legacy and continuing its success in the IPL will be crucial in the upcoming season.

Paras Mhambrey’s Reintegration

Alongside Jayawardene, Paras Mhambrey is also rejoining the Mumbai Indians as the bowling coach. Mhambrey has previously worked with the franchise before taking up responsibilities with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a bowling coach for the national team. His return is seen as a strategic move, given his extensive experience and success in nurturing young bowlers in various formats of the game.

Mhambrey’s addition to the MI coaching staff is expected to complement Jayawardene’s vision, particularly in developing the team’s bowling unit. With five IPL championships under their belt, MI aims to bolster its chances of reclaiming the title with a well-rounded coaching team.

IPL Auction Considerations

In other developments, the BCCI is exploring potential venues for the upcoming IPL auction, tentatively scheduled for the end of November. Reports indicate that Singapore and a city in Saudi Arabia are being considered, although details remain unconfirmed. Franchises are eagerly awaiting information on the venue to make travel arrangements for their representatives.

MUST READ: India-Bangladesh T20Is: Washington Sundar Named Fielder Of The Series

Filed under

latest sports news Mahela Jayawardene Mumbai Indians Paras Mhambrey sports news
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

SpaceX Successfully Launches Mega Starship Rocket In Fifth Test Flight

SpaceX Successfully Launches Mega Starship Rocket In Fifth Test Flight

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Reliance Engages Government On Satellite Spectrum Amidst Tensions with Musk

Reliance Engages Government On Satellite Spectrum Amidst Tensions with Musk

HIL Auction: Harmanpreet Singh Emerges As Most Expensive Buy

HIL Auction: Harmanpreet Singh Emerges As Most Expensive Buy

Shashi Tharoor Celebrates Vidyarambham By Introducing Children To Writing

Shashi Tharoor Celebrates Vidyarambham By Introducing Children To Writing

Entertainment

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Raza Murad Pays Tribute To Baba Siddique, Calls With ‘Good Leader’

Raza Murad Pays Tribute To Baba Siddique, Calls With ‘Good Leader’

Are Marvel Fans FINALLY Getting A Video Game Set Within MCU?

Are Marvel Fans FINALLY Getting A Video Game Set Within MCU?

How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Former Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Drugging And Sexual Assault

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Former Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Drugging And Sexual Assault

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox