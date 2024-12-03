Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Man United Legend Gary Neville’s Salford To Face Manchester City In FA Cup Third Round

In a draw that has captured the imagination of football fans, Salford City, owned by Gary Neville, will face Manchester City in the FA Cup third round.

Man United Legend Gary Neville’s Salford To Face Manchester City In FA Cup Third Round

In a draw that has captured the imagination of football fans, Salford City, owned by Gary Neville, will face Manchester City in the FA Cup third round. The League Two side has reached this stage of the competition for the first time and is set to take on the Premier League champions, who are reeling from a poor run of form. Neville, in his characteristic style, took to social media with a cheeky post, suggesting, “He’s getting sacked in the morning,” in reference to Pep Guardiola.

Salford City secured their spot with a win over Cheltenham, and while they sit 15th in the fourth tier, they are now dreaming of a giant-killing moment. Meanwhile, Manchester City, plagued by a seven-match winless streak, including six defeats, are struggling to find their rhythm. The latest setback came in a 2-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield, where rival fans chanted, “You’re getting sacked in the morning.” Guardiola’s vulnerability during this period has made headlines, with questions raised about his tactical adaptability amid the team’s struggles.

Neville’s Critique of Manchester City’s Form

Following Manchester City’s recent defeat to Tottenham, Neville shared a blunt assessment: “They look well short. As short as I’ve seen them since Pep’s first season. I’ve not seen them as bad as this, how they’ve been in the last few weeks.” He went on to add, “It seems madness when you think about what they’ve achieved. They’re easy to play against, and teams are encouraged when playing them. The vulnerabilities are clear for everyone to see.”

This sentiment resonates with the wider footballing community, which is witnessing a rare slump from a team that has dominated English football in recent years. Guardiola himself has admitted that his success in delivering six Premier League titles may be the only factor shielding him from greater scrutiny. Reflecting on the criticism, he remarked, “Maybe I deserve to be sacked, honestly. Maybe I’m still in the job because we won six Premier Leagues. A lot of titles. Otherwise, the hierarchy maybe would be thinking that this does not work.”

Guardiola’s History with FA Cup Upsets

Since arriving in England, Guardiola has largely avoided major upsets in cup competitions, barring a memorable defeat to Wigan Athletic, then a League One side, during his second season. With Manchester City now facing mounting pressure and the hectic festive schedule approaching, the FA Cup may serve as a vital opportunity to salvage their season.

The upcoming clash between Salford City and Manchester City, slated for the second weekend of January, promises to be a spectacle. For Guardiola, it’s a chance to arrest the slide and reaffirm his side’s reputation. For Salford, the match represents a dream opportunity to etch their name in footballing history.

Before the much-anticipated FA Cup tie, Manchester City face a challenging set of fixtures against Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Manchester United, and Aston Villa. These games will be crucial for the champions to regain form and confidence.

Read More : Why Arsenal Ranks Above Chelsea Despite Tied Points and Goal Difference: EPL Rule Explained

Filed under

Gary Neville manchester city Salford City

Advertisement

Also Read

Cristiano Ronaldo Absent As Al Nassr Suffers First Asian Champions League Defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo Absent As Al Nassr Suffers First Asian Champions League Defeat

Bangladesh High Court To Hear Chinmoy Das’ Bail Plea; Das’ Lawyer Critical

Bangladesh High Court To Hear Chinmoy Das’ Bail Plea; Das’ Lawyer Critical

Terrorist Killed In Dachigam Forest Operation In Srinagar, Search Continues

Terrorist Killed In Dachigam Forest Operation In Srinagar, Search Continues

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey Calls It ‘A Day To Remember For Rest Of My Life’, But Not For His Retirement Announcement

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey Calls It ‘A Day To Remember For Rest Of My Life’,...

Cyclone ‘Fengal’: Coastal Districts in Tamil Nadu Face Heavy Rain and Cold Wave

Cyclone ‘Fengal’: Coastal Districts in Tamil Nadu Face Heavy Rain and Cold Wave

Entertainment

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey Calls It ‘A Day To Remember For Rest Of My Life’, But Not For His Retirement Announcement

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey Calls It ‘A Day To Remember For Rest Of My Life’,

When Did Daddy Yankee Meet Mireddys Gonzalez? Lesser Known Facts About Rapper’s Wife As He Announces DIVORCE

When Did Daddy Yankee Meet Mireddys Gonzalez? Lesser Known Facts About Rapper’s Wife As He

Who Is Daddy Yankee’s Wife? All About Mireddys Gonzalez As He Announces His Divorce After 20 Years Of Marriage

Who Is Daddy Yankee’s Wife? All About Mireddys Gonzalez As He Announces His Divorce After

What Happened To Harvey Weinstein? Disgraced Movie Mogul Rushed Back To Hospital For Urgent Medical Treatment

What Happened To Harvey Weinstein? Disgraced Movie Mogul Rushed Back To Hospital For Urgent Medical

AC/DC Are Coming To North America After 9 Years- Check Dates, Venue, Tickets And Full Schedule Here!

AC/DC Are Coming To North America After 9 Years- Check Dates, Venue, Tickets And Full

Advertisement

Lifestyle

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox