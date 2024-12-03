Man United Legend Gary Neville’s Salford To Face Manchester City In FA Cup Third Round

In a draw that has captured the imagination of football fans, Salford City, owned by Gary Neville, will face Manchester City in the FA Cup third round. The League Two side has reached this stage of the competition for the first time and is set to take on the Premier League champions, who are reeling from a poor run of form. Neville, in his characteristic style, took to social media with a cheeky post, suggesting, “He’s getting sacked in the morning,” in reference to Pep Guardiola.

Salford City secured their spot with a win over Cheltenham, and while they sit 15th in the fourth tier, they are now dreaming of a giant-killing moment. Meanwhile, Manchester City, plagued by a seven-match winless streak, including six defeats, are struggling to find their rhythm. The latest setback came in a 2-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield, where rival fans chanted, “You’re getting sacked in the morning.” Guardiola’s vulnerability during this period has made headlines, with questions raised about his tactical adaptability amid the team’s struggles.

Neville’s Critique of Manchester City’s Form

Following Manchester City’s recent defeat to Tottenham, Neville shared a blunt assessment: “They look well short. As short as I’ve seen them since Pep’s first season. I’ve not seen them as bad as this, how they’ve been in the last few weeks.” He went on to add, “It seems madness when you think about what they’ve achieved. They’re easy to play against, and teams are encouraged when playing them. The vulnerabilities are clear for everyone to see.”

This sentiment resonates with the wider footballing community, which is witnessing a rare slump from a team that has dominated English football in recent years. Guardiola himself has admitted that his success in delivering six Premier League titles may be the only factor shielding him from greater scrutiny. Reflecting on the criticism, he remarked, “Maybe I deserve to be sacked, honestly. Maybe I’m still in the job because we won six Premier Leagues. A lot of titles. Otherwise, the hierarchy maybe would be thinking that this does not work.”

Guardiola’s History with FA Cup Upsets

Since arriving in England, Guardiola has largely avoided major upsets in cup competitions, barring a memorable defeat to Wigan Athletic, then a League One side, during his second season. With Manchester City now facing mounting pressure and the hectic festive schedule approaching, the FA Cup may serve as a vital opportunity to salvage their season.

The upcoming clash between Salford City and Manchester City, slated for the second weekend of January, promises to be a spectacle. For Guardiola, it’s a chance to arrest the slide and reaffirm his side’s reputation. For Salford, the match represents a dream opportunity to etch their name in footballing history.

Before the much-anticipated FA Cup tie, Manchester City face a challenging set of fixtures against Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Manchester United, and Aston Villa. These games will be crucial for the champions to regain form and confidence.