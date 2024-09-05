Commonwealth Games gold medallist MC Mary Kom has said that her dream is to inspire and create 1,000 champions like her.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist MC Mary Kom has said that her dream is to inspire and create 1,000 champions like her. Mary Kom, who is supporting Play Sports, an extracurricular management and talent curriculum platform to help encourage participation in sports, said she has vision to nurture champions.

According to a release, Play Sports announced its Phase 1 initiative, which aims to transform sports development in Rajasthan and ultimately throughout India. Play Sports has appointed well-known personalities as brand ambassadors in an effort to further involve and motivate emerging sporting talents.

Boxing champion MC Mary Kom, actor and TV host Rannvijay Singha and tennis legend Sania Mirza are supporters of the initiative helping to raise awareness and encourage participation, the release said.

It said Play Sports seeks to address critical areas such as infrastructure, talent development, and grassroots engagement starting with Rajasthan and across the nation.

“With its ambitious vision to lay the groundwork for India’s success in the 2036 Olympics and elevate the country to a top-10 sporting nation,

Play Sports is committed to creating a robust and sustainable framework for future generations of athletes,” the release said.

Sania Mirza said she is committed to fostering grassroots development and creating a robust tennis ecosystem in India.

“With Play Sports, I am deeply committed to fostering grassroots development and creating a robust tennis ecosystem in India. By focusing on young, aspiring athletes and providing them with the right resources and support, Play Sports is laying the foundation for a future where Indian tennis can shine on the world stage.”

Mary Kom also spoke about her ambitions to promote sports.

“My dream has always been to inspire and create 1,000 champions like myself. With Play Sports, this dream is taking tangible shape. Their dedication to grassroots development and athlete support aligns perfectly with my vision of nurturing future champions and making a lasting impact on the world of sports,” she said, according to the release.