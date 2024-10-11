Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Messi and Argentina Held to 1-1 Draw Against Venezuela on Waterlogged Pitch

Lionel Messi played the full match on a heavily waterlogged pitch as Argentina drew 1-1 against Venezuela in a 2026 World Cup qualifying match.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Messi and Argentina Held to 1-1 Draw Against Venezuela on Waterlogged Pitch

Lionel Messi played the full match on a heavily waterlogged pitch as Argentina drew 1-1 against Venezuela in a 2026 World Cup qualifying match. The rain-soaked field made play difficult, leading to a tightly contested game at Monumental Stadium in Maturin.

 Otamendi’s Early Goal Gives Argentina Lead

Argentina took an early lead when Nicolás Otamendi scored in the 13th minute, capitalizing on a rebound after Messi’s free kick was blocked by Venezuelan goalkeeper Rafael Romo. However, the deteriorating field conditions due to heavy rain became the central story of the match, with large pools of water affecting play.

 Rondón’s Equalizer Secures Draw for Venezuela

Venezuela equalized in the 65th minute when Salomón Rondón headed home a cross from Yeferson Soteldo. The drenched pitch made it difficult for players to maintain control of the ball, impacting both teams’ rhythm and strategy throughout the match.

 Difficult Playing Conditions

Messi acknowledged the challenging conditions after the game, saying, “The truth is that it was very difficult to play like that. The match became very ugly, very tight.” Argentina’s coach, Lionel Scaloni, added, “I don’t want to say much, but the pitch was not in good condition for play, at least today.”

The game was delayed by 30 minutes as stadium workers attempted to clear the water from the field, but the saturated surface continued to affect the match. Messi missed two shots during the game as both teams struggled to adapt to the slippery conditions.

 Messi’s Return from Injury

The match marked Messi’s return to the national team following a right ankle injury suffered during the Copa America final in July. Reflecting on his return, Messi said, “It was a long wait to play again. It was a long time away, missing matches for the club. But I’m happy to be back.”

 Argentina’s Position in World Cup Qualifying

Despite the draw, Argentina remains at the top of the Conmebol World Cup qualifying standings with 19 points. The draw marked Argentina’s first since March 2022, when they tied 1-1 with Ecuador in World Cup qualifying.

Rodrigo De Paul commented on the result, saying, “Unfortunately we had to adapt to these circumstances, and we couldn’t take the three points.”

 Challenges in Travel and Preparation

In addition to the adverse weather, Argentina faced logistical challenges. Travel restrictions in Venezuela, combined with the impact of Hurricane Milton, forced the team to take a detour through Colombia before arriving late in Maturin. Argentina trained at Messi’s club, Inter Miami, during the week leading up to the match.

 Upcoming Matches

Argentina will next face Bolivia in Buenos Aires on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. Messi expressed his excitement, saying, “I’m happy to be playing in Argentina again on Tuesday.”

Following the international break, Messi will return to Inter Miami for their regular-season finale on October 19, with the MLS Cup Playoffs set to begin on October 25.

Filed under

Argentina football team L. Messi messi
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Violence Erupts In Martinique Over High Living Costs, Curfew Now In Effect

Violence Erupts In Martinique Over High Living Costs, Curfew Now In Effect

EU Set To Impose Sanctions On Iran For Supplying Ballistic Missiles To Russia

EU Set To Impose Sanctions On Iran For Supplying Ballistic Missiles To Russia

Trudeau Meets PM Modi In Laos, Stresses ‘Work That We Need To Do’

Trudeau Meets PM Modi In Laos, Stresses ‘Work That We Need To Do’

Zelensky Meets Pope Francis Amid European Tour To Bolster Support For ‘Victory Plan’

Zelensky Meets Pope Francis Amid European Tour To Bolster Support For ‘Victory Plan’

User Praises Icecream And Sanitary Napkin Combo, BigBasket Apologises

User Praises Icecream And Sanitary Napkin Combo, BigBasket Apologises

Entertainment

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd Birthday, Anand Pandit Shares Memories Of Film ‘Trishul’

Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd Birthday, Anand Pandit Shares Memories Of Film ‘Trishul’

Shabana Azmi To Be Awarded With Excellence Cinema Award At MAMI Mumbai Festival

Shabana Azmi To Be Awarded With Excellence Cinema Award At MAMI Mumbai Festival

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ To Re-Release In Theatres October 18

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ To Re-Release In Theatres October 18

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox