Messi and Argentina Held to 1-1 Draw Against Venezuela on Waterlogged Pitch

Lionel Messi played the full match on a heavily waterlogged pitch as Argentina drew 1-1 against Venezuela in a 2026 World Cup qualifying match.

Lionel Messi played the full match on a heavily waterlogged pitch as Argentina drew 1-1 against Venezuela in a 2026 World Cup qualifying match. The rain-soaked field made play difficult, leading to a tightly contested game at Monumental Stadium in Maturin.

Otamendi’s Early Goal Gives Argentina Lead

Argentina took an early lead when Nicolás Otamendi scored in the 13th minute, capitalizing on a rebound after Messi’s free kick was blocked by Venezuelan goalkeeper Rafael Romo. However, the deteriorating field conditions due to heavy rain became the central story of the match, with large pools of water affecting play.

Rondón’s Equalizer Secures Draw for Venezuela

Venezuela equalized in the 65th minute when Salomón Rondón headed home a cross from Yeferson Soteldo. The drenched pitch made it difficult for players to maintain control of the ball, impacting both teams’ rhythm and strategy throughout the match.

Difficult Playing Conditions

Messi acknowledged the challenging conditions after the game, saying, “The truth is that it was very difficult to play like that. The match became very ugly, very tight.” Argentina’s coach, Lionel Scaloni, added, “I don’t want to say much, but the pitch was not in good condition for play, at least today.”

The game was delayed by 30 minutes as stadium workers attempted to clear the water from the field, but the saturated surface continued to affect the match. Messi missed two shots during the game as both teams struggled to adapt to the slippery conditions.

Messi’s Return from Injury

The match marked Messi’s return to the national team following a right ankle injury suffered during the Copa America final in July. Reflecting on his return, Messi said, “It was a long wait to play again. It was a long time away, missing matches for the club. But I’m happy to be back.”

Argentina’s Position in World Cup Qualifying

Despite the draw, Argentina remains at the top of the Conmebol World Cup qualifying standings with 19 points. The draw marked Argentina’s first since March 2022, when they tied 1-1 with Ecuador in World Cup qualifying.

Rodrigo De Paul commented on the result, saying, “Unfortunately we had to adapt to these circumstances, and we couldn’t take the three points.”

Challenges in Travel and Preparation

In addition to the adverse weather, Argentina faced logistical challenges. Travel restrictions in Venezuela, combined with the impact of Hurricane Milton, forced the team to take a detour through Colombia before arriving late in Maturin. Argentina trained at Messi’s club, Inter Miami, during the week leading up to the match.

Upcoming Matches

Argentina will next face Bolivia in Buenos Aires on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. Messi expressed his excitement, saying, “I’m happy to be playing in Argentina again on Tuesday.”

Following the international break, Messi will return to Inter Miami for their regular-season finale on October 19, with the MLS Cup Playoffs set to begin on October 25.