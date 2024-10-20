Messi’s 11-Minute Hat Trick Seals Inter Miami’s Historic Season and Smashes MLS Record

The victory, highlighted by an 11-minute hat trick from Lionel Messi, catapulted Miami to 74 points, narrowly surpassing New England’s 2021 mark of 73.

Inter Miami made Major League Soccer (MLS) history in spectacular fashion on Saturday, smashing the league’s record for most points in a single season after a stunning 6-2 win over the New England Revolution. The victory, highlighted by an 11-minute hat trick from Lionel Messi, catapulted Miami to 74 points, narrowly surpassing New England’s 2021 mark of 73. The game, played at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, marked a historic night for Miami as they secured their place in the 2025 Club World Cup and further established themselves as frontrunners for the MLS Cup playoffs.

A Historic Comeback

Miami found themselves trailing 2-0 early in the game, with goals from Luca Langoni and Dylan Borrero for New England sparking concerns among the home fans. However, the team’s Uruguayan striker, Luis SuÃ¡rez, led the charge to level the score before half-time, scoring two goals in quick succession, bringing his total to 20 for the season.

SuÃ¡rez’s first goal came from a brilliant left-footed strike following a well-placed pass from David Martinez. His second was a masterclass in control and finishing, switching to his right foot before drilling the ball home. His brace ignited the comeback and set the stage for Messi’s extraordinary performance.

Messi’s Magic Seals the Win

Messi, who had scored a hat trick for Argentina just days earlier, came off the bench in the 58th minute to a roaring crowd. Within moments, he made his impact felt, delivering a precision pass to Jordi Alba, who set up Benjamin Cremaschi for a simple tap-in, putting Miami ahead 3-2 for the first time in the match.

New England briefly thought they had equalized through Bobby Wood, but the goal was ruled out by VAR for a handball. With the momentum on their side, Messi took control of the game. In the 78th minute, he received a clever back-heel pass from SuÃ¡rez and unleashed a brilliant strike into the far corner to make it 4-2.

Messi wasn’t done. In the 89th minute, he latched onto a Jordi Alba cross and scored with a clinical first-time finish, completing his hat trick and bringing his season tally to 33 goalsâ€”making him the all-time leading scorer for Inter Miami. This was Messi’s second hat trick in a week, and his first for Miami, capping a remarkable night for the club.

Record-Breaking Season and Playoff Hopes

Inter Miami’s win not only broke the MLS points record but also cemented their dominance this season. With Messi and SuÃ¡rez both scoring 20 goals each, Miami became the first team in MLS history to have multiple players hit the 20-goal mark in a single season. Messi also led the league in total goal contributions, with 36 goals and assists combined in just 19 games.

The triumph in their final regular-season game secured Miami the Supporters’ Shield, awarded to the team with the best regular-season record. It also guaranteed them home-field advantage throughout the MLS playoffs, which kick off on Friday. Miami will face the winner of the Eastern Conference wild-card match between CF Montreal and Atlanta United.

Post Match Celebrations

The post-match celebrations were equally significant, with Miami co-owners David Beckham and Jorge Mas joining FIFA President Gianni Infantino on the field to present the Supporters’ Shield. Infantino also announced that Miami’s historic achievement earned them a place in the 2025 Club World Cup, where they will host the tournament’s opening game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Reflecting on the momentous night, Beckham praised his team’s resilience: “Our captain has led us, the players have led us in times where it was difficult. But now, tonight, we celebrate. Tomorrow, we prepare for Friday and the playoffs.”

Miami’s incredible run this season, led by Messi, SuÃ¡rez, and coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino, has elevated the team to new heights in MLS. As they head into the playoffs as clear favorites, fans and pundits alike are eager to see if this historic season can culminate in an MLS Cup victory.

With Messi fully fit after his return from an ankle injury and in red-hot form, Inter Miami is poised to continue making history in the weeks to come.

Inter Miami’s next challenge comes in the MLS playoffs, starting with their first-round match on Friday. With Messi and Suarez firing on all cylinders and the team playing with newfound confidence, Miami is not only chasing an MLS Cup but also aiming to add more silverware to a season that will be remembered for years to come.

