MS Dhoni Among Five Players Retained By CSK Ahead Of IPL 2025 Auction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has confirmed the retention of MS Dhoni, alongside captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, and Sri Lanka fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana, in preparation for the IPL 2025 mega auction. The exact amounts allocated to each retained player remain unconfirmed, but the franchise will incur a minimum loss of INR 65 crore from their total purse of INR 120 crore. Following these retentions, CSK will retain one right-to-match option for the auction.

Dhoni’s Uncapped Status

At 43 years old, Dhoni is expected to be retained as an uncapped player. The IPL has reinstated a rule allowing players who have not participated in international cricket for the past five years to be categorized as uncapped. Dhoni last represented India during the 2019 ODI World Cup, making this classification applicable to him.

Retention Rules and Financial Implications

The deadline for franchises to submit their lists of retained players is October 31. Teams are allowed to retain up to six players before the mega auction, with a maximum of five capped internationals and two uncapped players. The IPL has stipulated minimum deductions from the auction purse for each retained player: INR 18 crore for the first, INR 14 crore for the second, INR 11 crore for the third, INR 18 crore for the fourth, INR 14 crore for the fifth, and INR 4 crore for an uncapped player. However, franchises have the discretion to pay more or less than these amounts.

Dhoni’s Role and Future Plans

Dhoni passed the captaincy baton to Gaikwad prior to IPL 2024 and took on a reduced role with the bat. He did not bat in the first two matches of 2024 and faced only 73 deliveries over 11 innings. Many of these innings came while batting at lower positions in the order, a decision influenced by Dhoni managing his workload after knee surgery in 2023.

Reflecting on his future, Dhoni expressed a desire to “enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I’m able to play.” He also indicated that one reason for his limited batting in the previous season was the upcoming T20 World Cup, as he wanted players like Dube and Jadeja to “prove themselves to get into the Indian team.”

As the IPL 2025 season approaches, Dhoni’s retention alongside a solid group of players indicates CSK’s commitment to maintaining a balance of experience and youth. The franchise aims to leverage Dhoni’s extensive knowledge while nurturing emerging talents, setting the stage for continued competitiveness in the league.

