Mumbai Indians Retain Key Players Ahead Of IPL 2025

Following a disappointing IPL 2024 campaign, Mumbai Indians have opted to retain five Indian players, investing a total of ₹75 crore in their services

Mumbai Indians Retain Key Players Ahead Of IPL 2025

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have retained five players from their 2024 squad in preparation for the IPL 2025 mega auction, set to occur in the last week of November 2024. The franchise, owned by the Ambani family, is looking to bounce back after finishing at the bottom of the points table for the second time in three years. Their last title came in the 2020 season under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

Retention Strategy and Investment

Following a disappointing IPL 2024 campaign, Mumbai Indians have opted to retain five Indian players, investing a total of ₹75 crore in their services. This decision underscores the franchise’s commitment to rebuilding and reinforcing its core team for the upcoming season.

 Mumbai Indians Retention List

The retained players include:

– Jasprit Bumrah (₹18 crore)
– Hardik Pandya(₹16.35 crore)
– Suryakumar Yadav (₹16.35 crore)
-Rohit Sharma (₹16.30 crore)
– Tilak Varma (₹8 crore)

 Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah: Key Figures

Among the retained players, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma stand out. Bumrah, retained for ₹18 crore, has been a vital part of the team since IPL 2013 and is the second-leading wicket-taker in the franchise’s history. In IPL 2024, he played 13 matches and took 20 wickets.

Rohit Sharma, retained for ₹16.30 crore, is MI’s most capped player and holds the record for the most runs scored for the team in IPL history. In the 2024 season, he was the top scorer for Mumbai Indians with 417 runs in 14 matches.

Released Players Overview

To make room for strategic changes, Mumbai Indians have released several players, including:

Indian Players:
– Ishan Kishan
– Nehal Wadhera
– Piyush Chawla
– Shreyas Gopal
– Anshul Kamboj
– Shams Mulani
– Naman Dhir
– Shivalik Sharma
– Harvik Desai
– Vishnu Vinod
– Kumar Kartikeya
– Akash Madhwal
– Arjun Tendulkar

Overseas Players:
– Tim David
– Dewald Brevis
– Nuwan Thushara
– Gerald Coetzee
– Romario Shepherd
– Luke Wood
– Mohammad Nabi
– Kwena Maphaka
– Jason Behrendorff
– Dilshan Madushanka

Remaining Purse for IPL 2025

With the retention of five players costing ₹75 crore, Mumbai Indians will enter the IPL 2025 mega auction with a remaining purse of ₹45 crore. This financial strategy will allow the franchise to seek additional talent to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

 Looking Back at IPL 2024

Under Hardik Pandya’s leadership in IPL 2024, the Mumbai Indians had a challenging season, winning only four out of 14 league matches and finishing at the bottom of the points table with 8 points. As they prepare for the next season, the franchise aims to leverage the experience of retained players to improve their performance and reclaim their position among the league’s elite teams.

Filed under

hardik pandya IPL 2025 Retention Mumbai Indians rohit sharma
