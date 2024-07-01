Neeraj Chopra Removed His Name From Paris Diamond League: Report

India’s Pride and world champian Javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra has decided to opt out of this Sunday’s Paris Diamond League due to the adductor niggle that is troubling him for the part couple of months. Sharing with ESPN, Chopra said that he is focusing on training and strengthening his blocking leg.
“I need to strengthen my blocking leg when I throw because that’s when my groin gets pulled. We’re working on that to see how we can reduce the impact on the groin and control the pressure on it,” he said, explaining the issue for which he will consult “different doctors” after the Paris Games.