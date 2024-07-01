Virat Kohli's Instagram Post Of Winning T20 World Cup Is NOW The Most Liked Photo In India Dethroning Sid-Kiara's Wedding Pic

Former India captain Virat Kohli has multiple records to his name but he added an unusual record to the already-long list after a picture of him lifting the trophy of T20 World Cup became the most liked picture on Instagram in India.

The picture was shared by Kohli himself on the photo-sharing app where he enjoys a massive 269 million followers. The viral image soon raked-up millions of likes and in the process, it dethroned Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding image.

Virat Kohli Dethrones Sid-Kiara On Instagram

Virat Kohli posted an image of him lifting the trophy of T20 World Cup after beating South Africa in the finale by 7 runs. He captioned the image as, “Couldn’t have dreamt of a better day than this. God is great and I bow my head in gratitude. We finally did it. jai hind.”

The post got likes from several Indian cricketers and Bollywood stars along with the former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

The image in 21 hours has raked-in more than 17 million likes on Instagram. The picture dethroned Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding image as the latter currently stands at a little above 16 million likes. The wedding photos were shared by the Bollywood stars on February 7, 2023. Here are both the images:

For the unversed, a carousel featuring Lionel Messi and his colleagues celebrating their 2022 FIFA World Cup victory is the most liked Instagram post as of June 2024. More than 75.3 million accounts have liked the post, which was shared by the @leomessi account.

Virat Kohli Retires From T20 International

Virat Kohli after winning the T20 World Cup revealed that he was hanging up his boots in the T20 International format. Shedding light on the same, he said, “This was my last t20 World Cup, and this is what we wanted to achieve. One day you feel you can’t get a run, then things happen. God is great, and I got the job done for the team on the day it mattered.”

He added, “Now or never, last T20 for India, wanted to make the most of it. Wanted to lift the cup, wanted to respect the situation rather than force it. This was an open secret, it’s time for the next generation to take over, some amazing players will take the team forward and keep the flag waving high.”

Rohit Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja too followed up with the same decision.

