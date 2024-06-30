T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma Takes Away The Trophy Lionel Messi Style- Watch It Here

India has finally clinched its long-awaited victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup with Rohit Sharma as its captain. The trophy had escaped them since the 2013 Champions Trophy, and the journey to reclaim it was long and arduous. The victory might have slipped away if not for the brilliance of Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya’s exceptional bowling in the final overs.

South Africa almost had the Trophy with just 50 runs to score within 5 overs and dark clouds had cast their shadow over team India. But the bowlers leveled the field and turned the odds in the Indian teams favor. Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh combined their forces together to stifle South Africa, securing a memorable victory for the Men in Blue.

The South African team lost its control over the match and lost three crucial wickets scoring just 22 runs in 30 balls and suffered a cataclysmic defeat. Indian team’s victory sent waves across the ground all the way over to India where people were rejoicing in the victory of the Men that bleed blue.

Finally, when the time to collect the trophy came, Rohit left no stone unturned and took the title with Panache and enacted the world-famous Lionel Messi celebration. With the team and the BCCI secretary at the podium, Rhit walked in Messi’s style, grabbed the trophy in his hand, and lifted it up with joy.

The entire team was thrilled to see their skipper and could hardly wait to lift the trophy. Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav had cheekily asked Rohit to make his entrance this way while the Indians were being awarded their winners’ medals. Watch Rohit’s video here:

Kuldeep told Rohit to come in messi style , but Rohit is Rohit he came in ROHIT SHARMA style 🔥😭❤️❤️🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0PflsoJ6Rg — Ꭵ丅ᗩᑕᕼᎥ 45 (@WorshipRohit) June 29, 2024

Last night’s match was a real nail bitter with India setting the target of 177 runs, which is the highest ever scored in a T20 World Cup final, after Virat Kohli’s 76-run strike. Wickets on the Indian side had started to fall rapidly but Virat was determined to stick to the field and propelled India to a competitive total before the final overs.

In their defense, the Men in Blue claimed key wickets, but Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs kept the Proteas in the hunt. The tension peaked when Heinrich Klaasen almost turned the game around. Yet, with some brilliant death bowling, India took down Klaasen, de Kock, and David Miller, securing a thrilling seven-run victory and their second T20 title.

