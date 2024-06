What Is Team India’s Prize Money

The International Cricket Council (ICC) awarded $2.45 million (around INR 20.42 crore) to Team India, the winners of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Prize Money Of T20 World Cup Runners-up South Africa

South Africa, which lost the top match by a slim margin, received $1.28 million (about INR 10.67 crore).

Prize Money For losing Semi-Finalists England and Afghanistan

Both England and Afghanistan, who were knocked out of the tournament after their loss in semi-finals to India and South Africa respectively, got $787,500 each (INR 6.56 crore approx).

Also Read: India Returns, Wins T20 World Cup 2024: See How India Celebrates The Victory