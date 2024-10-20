Home
Monday, October 21, 2024
New Zealand Secures Historic Women’s T20 World Cup Title With 32-Run Victory!

In a thrilling finale at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, New Zealand triumphed over South Africa, securing their first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup title.

New Zealand made history on Sunday, October 20, as the Sophie Devine-led team secured their first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 32 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This triumph marked the Kiwis’ third appearance in the tournament final, and after two near misses, they finally lifted the coveted trophy.

Key Performances Drive New Zealand’s Victory

New Zealand set a challenging target of 159 runs, finishing at 158-5 after South African captain Laura Wolvaardt opted to bowl first. Amelia Kerr was the standout performer for New Zealand, scoring 43 runs off 38 balls. She was well-supported by Brooke Halliday, who contributed 38 runs from 28 deliveries, and opener Suzie Bates, who added 32 runs in 31 balls. In response, South Africa managed only 129 runs for the loss of 9 wickets.

Bowling Excellence Shines Through

Amelia Kerr not only excelled with the bat but also made her mark with the ball, claiming 3 wickets. Rosemary Mair also shone brightly, finishing with impressive figures of 4 overs, 25 runs, and 3 wickets. Nonkululeko Mlaba was South Africa’s top bowler, taking 2 wickets for 31 runs.

Journey to the Final

Both teams showcased impressive performances en route to the final. South Africa made headlines by knocking out defending champions Australia in the semifinals, demonstrating their formidable form. Meanwhile, New Zealand secured a narrow victory over the West Indies, winning by just eight runs, thanks to key contributions from Eden Carson and Amelia Kerr.

A Special Victory

This championship marks a pivotal moment for New Zealand, especially after facing ten consecutive T20I losses prior to the tournament. For South Africa, this final was an opportunity for redemption following their defeat in the previous year’s title match. Ultimately, with a comprehensive 32-run victory, New Zealand has firmly established themselves in the annals of cricket history, celebrating a historic achievement that will resonate for years to come.

 

