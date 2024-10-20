Home
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Rohit Sharma Calls For Caution With Rishabh Pant After His Stellar 99

In a challenging Test against New Zealand, Rishabh Pant's impressive innings of 99 was overshadowed by injury concerns. Captain Rohit Sharma emphasizes the importance of managing Pant's fitness moving forward.

In the wake of India’s eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the first Test held in Bengaluru, the team’s performance had its silver linings, particularly through Rishabh Pant’s impressive innings of 99 in the second innings.

Despite suffering a blow to his knee while keeping in the first innings, Pant showcased remarkable resilience and skill, offering a glimmer of hope for India.

Managing Rishabh Pant’s Workload

To safeguard their injured wicketkeeper-batter, India’s management took a cautious approach by rotating Pant’s playing time, employing Dhruv Jurel as a substitute behind the stumps. This decision was primarily driven by the necessity of ensuring Pant’s fitness, especially given the seriousness of his previous injuries.

“Regarding his injury, I think he had a massive operation on his leg, and we all know what he went through,” said captain Rohit Sharma during the post-match press conference. He emphasized the importance of monitoring Pant’s condition closely.

“He wasn’t comfortably running. He was trying to hit the ball for sixes, which is natural for him. But with someone like him, we just need to be extra careful. He has undergone a lot of minor surgeries and one significant surgery on his knee, experiencing considerable trauma over the past year and a half,” Rohit elaborated.

The captain reiterated the necessity of careful management, particularly in relation to the demanding nature of wicketkeeping, which requires bending and quick movements that could aggravate Pant’s knee injury.

A Stellar Performance Amid Adversity

Despite the discomfort he experienced, Pant’s signature aggressive batting style remained intact as he tackled New Zealand‘s bowlers head-on. He demonstrated exceptional prowess, especially against the spinners, and didn’t shy away from the pace bowlers even in challenging conditions.

One of the standout moments was a spectacular slog-sweep against Tim Southee that soared out of the stadium, epitomizing Pant’s fearless approach. Unfortunately, he fell just one run short of what would have been a well-deserved century, adding to the drama of the match.

His dismissal at 99 came at a pivotal moment in the innings, particularly after Sarfaraz Khan had just been dismissed. Yet, Pant’s bold batting style has proven successful for him, having delivered numerous match-winning performances both at home and abroad.

Rohit downplayed any concerns regarding Pant’s decision-making during the match, emphasizing the team’s unwavering support for the player’s natural instinct.

“No one knows what goes on in his mind. He decides what he wants to do, and that’s the freedom we want to give him. He has delivered results with that mindset,” Rohit stated. He noted that the team communicated the importance of understanding game situations to Pant but ultimately respects his approach to batting.

Will India Bounce Back?

With only three days before the second Test begins in Pune, the team is hopeful for Pant’s full recovery. Rohit also provided an update on Shubman Gill, who missed the Bengaluru Test due to a neck sprain. “It was unfortunate that Shubman missed this game, but Sarfaraz took that opportunity and scored a significant hundred. Shubman seems okay at this point in time,” Rohit confirmed.

