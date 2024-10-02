Tom Latham has been appointed as the new captain of the Blackcaps ahead of the three-test series against India. Before the commencement of the test series against India, Tim Southee announced that he won't be heading the New Zealand test side.

Blackcap’s veteran pacer Tim Southee announced ahead of the test series against India that he will no longer serve as the Test captain of the Newzealand’s men test cricket team. Tom Latham has been appointed as his successor. Southee has promised to be equally committed towards the team by laying emphasis in improving his performance as a bowler and fetching more wickets for the Blackcaps that will help them get better results.

Caring for the best interests of the team

Southee said that the decision to resign from the post is in the best interests of the team. He believes that he can contribute best as a pacer than a leader of the team.

” I believe the best I can serve the team is by improving my own performances and reaching the peak level as a fast bowler by taking maximum number of wickets by helping the team to win in the maximum number of games ”

” I have always prioritized the team and I believe this decision only favors the team”

Tim Southee is the second highest wicket taker for the team only next to the legendary Richard Hadlee with 382 wickets. Tim Southee till now has played 102 Tests, 161 ODIs and 126 T20s .

The former captain has promised to contribute the team on the pitch as well as by supporting the other young players by helping and guiding them.

” I have and I will continue to support all my team mates and especially the youngsters who break into our team”

New Zealand captain also congratulated and showed his support and belief in his successor Tom Latham.

” I wish only good things to Tom Latham in his new role. I am pretty sure he will excel in his role. He will always have my back in this journey ”

Coach’s Pet

New Zealand coach Gary Stead has supported Tim Southee’s decision of leaving captaincy and believes that he did this for the wider welfare of the squad. Coach was highly laudable of Southee’s good nature as a true unselfish sportsman.

” Southee has been a fantastic player and a very good human being who’s well regarded by all the players and coaching staff. I appreciate his humility to step down as a captain after laying cricket for Newzealand for 17 years”

Tim Southee took over captaincy from the veteran Kane Williamson in the year 2022. New Zealand are currently on a sub continent tour where they have played two match test series against Sri Lanka and their game against Afghanistan was nullified.

New Zealand will start their test series against India from the 16th of this month.

