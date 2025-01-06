Novak Djokovic Still Stressed At Melbourne Airport After 2022 Deportation

Novak Djokovic has faced significant challenges over the past few years, his resilience and determination have helped him come back stronger. With his eye on a historic 25th Grand Slam title, Djokovic’s journey continues to inspire both tennis fans and athletes worldwide.

Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, has shared that he still experiences stress when landing at Melbourne Airport following his controversial deportation from Australia in 2022. The Serbian tennis star’s visa was canceled ahead of the 2022 Australian Open due to the country’s strict COVID-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status, causing a storm of drama and media attention.

The Emotional Impact of 2022 Deportation

In an interview with Melbourne’s Herald Sun, Djokovic admitted that his past experience still lingers whenever he passes through immigration control at Melbourne Airport. “I have to be quite frank,” he said, revealing that the memory of his deportation still causes him anxiety.

“I still feel a bit of trauma when I land in Australia. As I go through passport control, I check if someone from immigration is approaching,” Djokovic explained. “The person checking my passport – will they take me again, detain me, or let me go? I admit I have that feeling.”

Triumphant Return to Melbourne

Despite the lingering stress, Djokovic returned to Melbourne Park in 2023, after the worst of the pandemic was over, and won his 10th Australian Open title. Reflecting on his victory, he emphasized that he holds no resentment over his 2022 ordeal. “I don’t hold a grudge. I came right back the year after and I won,” he said, recalling how his parents and team were there to witness one of his most emotional wins.

Looking Ahead: Djokovic Eyes 25th Grand Slam Title

At 37, Djokovic continues to defy expectations. With the 2025 Australian Open just around the corner, he’s aiming for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title. As the world’s No. 7-ranked player, Djokovic remains a dominant force in tennis, ready to tackle new challenges.

Though Novak Djokovic has faced significant challenges over the past few years, his resilience and determination have helped him come back stronger. With his eye on a historic 25th Grand Slam title, Djokovic’s journey continues to inspire both tennis fans and athletes worldwide.

