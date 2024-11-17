Pak Journalist Questions US official On India’s Champions Trophy No-Show – His Response

A Pakistani journalist brought up the Champions Trophy during the US State Department’s daily briefing, asking Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel about India's choice to not send its cricket team to Pakistan for the 2025 tournament.

The journalist referred to the Champions Trophy as the “biggest event after the Cricket World Cup,” pointing out that India hasn’t visited Pakistan since 2008 due to ongoing political tensions. The question focused on whether it was appropriate to mix politics with sports.

Taken aback by the subject, Patel replied with a touch of humor, “Cricket? Oh, I didn’t have that on my bingo card. Go ahead.”

Patel made it clear that this issue is one for India and Pakistan to handle. “As it relates to relations between India and Pakistan, that’s for them to address, whether through sports or other matters. I’ll leave it to them to speak about their bilateral relationship. It’s not something for us to get involved in,” he explained.

He also emphasized the significance of sports diplomacy, calling it a powerful means of fostering human connections. He remarked, “You’ve seen this department really prioritize the role of sports diplomacy in connecting people. It’s something that our current Under Secretary for Public Affairs and Public Diplomacy, Lee Satterfield, values deeply; and our former Under Secretary, Liz Allen, really championed. Ultimately, sports connect so many people, and it’s a great way to build human-to-human and people-to-people ties, something this administration has strongly emphasized.”

Earlier, the BCCI informed the PCB that Team India would not be traveling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, citing security concerns. The Indian cricket board proposed.

