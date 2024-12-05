Home
Thursday, December 5, 2024
PAK vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Agha Salman’s Comedy Of Errors Leads To Dramatic Runout

Agha Salman's bizarre runout stole the show in the PAK vs ZIM 3rd T20I. Miscommunication with Arafat Minhas led to a chaotic dismissal, as Salman was caught short after an attempted quick single, leaving Pakistan in further trouble at 112/6 in 18 overs.

PAK vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Pakistan’s stand-in skipper, Agha Salman, has continued his hard time in T20I cricket, becoming another unfortunate victim of a terrible run-out in the third and final T20I against Zimbabwe. He, who had got off to a promising start with his innings, walked back to the pavilion on an avoidable mix-up with Arafat Minhas, leaving Pakistan’s chance of building a big score up in jeopardy.

Salman came in at number four and played a run-a-ball 32, giving glimpses of his potential. But then, in the 15th over of Pakistan’s innings, a critical miscommunication led to his unhappy dismissal. The incident came in the immediate aftermath of Qasim Akram’s departure, when Salman and Minhas were trying to stabilize the innings.

The Runout Disaster

The mishap began when Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza bowled a full-length delivery from around the wicket to Arafat Minhas. Minhas played a soft shot off his front foot and immediately called for a quick single. Salman, who had agreed to the call, started running towards the danger end without realizing the risk.

However, Salman soon realized he was running to the wrong end, just as the fielder at cover picked up the ball and prepared to throw. Salman tried to turn around, but Minhas covered a little more ground faster to reach the non-striker’s end before Salman.

Zimbabwe Capitalizes On The Blunder

With Zimbabwe’s wicketkeeper having enough time to gather the slightly wide throw from cover and dislodge the bails to send Salman back to the dressing room for 32, the miscommunication and lack of awareness resulted in a comical yet costly runout further denting Pakistan’s hope for a competitive total in the match.

Zimbabwean Bowlers Kept Pakistan On Toes

Zimbabwe bowlers were disciplined throughout and had Pakistan at 112 for 6 in 18 overs when this was written. Pakistan had to recover with Arafat Minhas and Abbas Afridi on the crease on 14* and 10* respectively, building a total to put pressure on Zimbabwe in the remaining overs.

