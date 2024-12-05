PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Hail Junior Hockey Team’s Triumph At Asia Cup

India's junior men's hockey team won their fifth Junior Asia Cup title with a 5-3 victory over Pakistan. PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi praised the team for its unmatched skill, grit, and teamwork, marking a historic moment for Indian hockey. Araijeet Singh Hundal scored four goals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi extended heartfelt congratulations to the Indian junior men’s hockey team for their historic victory at the Junior Asia Cup 2024. The team showed unmatched skill and teamwork, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan 5-3 in the thrilling final held in Muscat on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi was proud of the young champions and praised them for their determination and teamwork. He took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to write, “Proud of our hockey champions! It’s a historic moment for Indian hockey as our Men’s Junior Team wins the Junior Asia Cup 2024 title. Their unmatched skill, unwavering grit, and incredible teamwork have etched this win into the annals of sporting glory.”

Rahul Gandhi Congratulates ‘Men in Blue’

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also saluted the team’s superb feat. Sharing his message on Facebook, he said,”Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Men’s Junior Hockey Team on their historic Asia Cup victory! Your extraordinary performance has made the nation proud. Wishing our young champions continued success and glory in all their future endeavors. Jai Hind! ”

Araijeet Singh Hundal Takes India To Glory

In the final, Araijeet Singh Hundal played a superlative game for India, scoring four out of their five goals as they marched their way to an emphatic victory. The victory made it three Junior Asia Cups in succession for India and five overall, further reinforcing their dominance in the continental championship.

India has previously won the Junior Asia Cup in 2004, 2008, 2015, and 2023. The tournament did not take place in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which makes this win even more crucial for Indian hockey.

