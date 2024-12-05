The Collegiate Cricket League (CCL) was launched in the U.S., uniting cricket clubs from top universities and creating a pathway to professional cricket. With the support of legendary players and innovative formats, CCL will make cricket a key collegiate sport before the 2028 Olympics.

The Collegiate Cricket League has officially launched as a transformative initiative to popularize cricket across college campuses in the United States. As a 501(c)(3) organization, the CCL aims to unite cricket clubs nationwide, offer opportunities to student-athletes, and create pathways to professional cricket.

With cricket set to debut as an Olympic sport in 2028 and already recognized as the world’s second-most popular game, the CCL is poised to make cricket a staple of American collegiate sports.

The CCL has garnered support from USA Cricket, the governing body of the sport in the U.S., which acts as an affiliate partner. Additionally, the league has partnered with the National Cricket League (NCL), an organization linked to cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sir Vivian Richards, and Wasim Akram.

“Combining the excitement of college sports with cricket is a perfect synergy,” stated USA Cricket CEO Johnathan Atkeison. “The CCL will drive the growth of our sport in the U.S.”

Arun Agarwal, Chairman of the NCL, echoed this sentiment: “The CCL is about much more than just cricket. It’s a movement that ties together universities, student-athletes, and global fans.”

Spring 2025: The Inaugural Season

The league is set to take off its inaugural season in the Spring of 2025, playing with the finest cricket clubs affiliated with top-tier universities in both the United States and Canada. Georgetown University, UCLA, the University of Michigan, Texas A&M, the University of Waterloo, among others are participating schools in this competition. Teams will play within a dual-conference format with the winner claiming the CCL National Trophy, whose prize money goes up to $50,000.

“We are proud to be founding members of the CCL,” said Ashrav Paul and Siddharth Myadam, presidents of Georgetown Cricket Club. “This initiative gives college cricket the structure it has long deserved.”

Cricket’s Modern Revival

Although cricket has a history in the U.S. dating back over 320 years, it has taken a backseat to other sports. The CCL aims to revive its prominence with a fast-paced 10-over (60-ball) format, making matches last just 90 minutes—perfect for engaging modern audiences.

With broadcast support from the NCL’s partners, CCL games will reach billions of fans around the world, providing unprecedented exposure for both the sport and the participating universities.

Establishing Cricket As Varsity Sport

The CCL is working to elevate cricket to varsity status at U.S. universities. By unifying college cricket clubs and leveraging its growing popularity, the league aims to secure sponsorships, scholarships, and funding to build state-of-the-art facilities.

“Our vision is cricket stadiums on every campus, and scholarships for student-athletes,” said Steven M. Smith, Executive Director of the CCL. “With cricket now an Olympic sport, this is an extraordinary opportunity for universities to gain international recognition.”

