Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Pakistan Secures Historic Series Victory Over England With 9-Wicket Win In 3rd Test

Pakistan achieved a momentous victory over England, clinching the series 2-1 with a commanding 9-wicket win in the third Test on Saturday.

Pakistan Secures Historic Series Victory Over England With 9-Wicket Win In 3rd Test

Pakistan achieved a momentous victory over England, clinching the series 2-1 with a commanding 9-wicket win in the third Test on Saturday. This victory not only marked a significant milestone for the team but also ended a three-year wait for a Test series win on home soil.

 Records Rewritten in Rawalpindi

The match in Rawalpindi witnessed records being rewritten as Pakistan overcame adversity to turn the series around decisively. This win was especially gratifying for the team, as it marked their first Test series triumph at home since the last four-match series.

England’s Early Promises

During the third Test, England’s Joe Root and Harry Brook, who had been pivotal in securing a historic innings victory in the series opener in Multan, initially helped the visitors build momentum on Day 3. Their cautious approach at the crease provided a flicker of hope for England’s chances. However, it soon became clear that the Pakistani spinners were ready to take control of the match.

Spin Duo Takes Control

The seasoned spin duo of Noman Ali and Sajid Khan delivered an outstanding performance that dismantled England’s batting lineup. The selection committee’s decision to include them after the heavy defeat in the first Test proved to be a masterstroke. Their exceptional spin bowling and clever trajectories bewildered the England batsmen, causing wickets to tumble rapidly. England, once hopeful for a comeback, found themselves in dire straits, managing a paltry total of just 112 runs.

 Impressive Bowling Figures

Noman concluded the match with impressive figures of 6 for 42, while Sajid supported him with four wickets for 69 runs. Their combined efforts not only crushed England’s batting hopes but also showcased their skill and resilience as spinners.

 Chasing Down a Small Target

In response to England’s low total, Pakistan needed to chase down a modest target of only 36 runs. Although Saim Ayub was dismissed by Jack Leach early on, captain Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique ensured a steady finish. Masood was particularly aggressive, hitting a six to conclude the match in style and celebrate Pakistan’s hard-fought victory.

Match Summary

Earlier in the Test, England had set a competitive total of 267 runs, bolstered by Jamie Smith’s impressive 89 and Gus Atkinson’s 39. Pakistan’s response was anchored by vice-captain Saud Shakeel, who scored a brilliant 134 off 223 balls, laying a strong foundation for the innings. Valuable contributions from the tail end, particularly from Noman and Sajid, who each scored 48 runs, proved crucial, allowing Pakistan to post a total of 344.

Brief Score: England 267 & 112 (Joe Root 33, Harry Brook 26; Noman Ali 6-42) vs Pakistan 344 & 37/1 (Shan Masood 23*; Jack Leach 1-27).

This victory not only boosts Pakistan’s morale but also reinstates their stature in the Test arena, as they look forward to future challenges with renewed confidence.

Read MoreIndia Announces Squad For South Africa Tour & Border-Gavaskar Trophy; Surprising Picks Inside

Filed under

england cricket team Pakistan Cricket Team Pakistan vs Enland Rawalpindi Test
Advertisement

Also Read

Out At Picnic Spot With Husband, Woman ‘Gangraped By 5 Men’ In Madhya Pradesh

Out At Picnic Spot With Husband, Woman ‘Gangraped By 5 Men’ In Madhya Pradesh

Guardiola Confident Of Man City Not Making Same Mistake As United

Guardiola Confident Of Man City Not Making Same Mistake As United

ED Launches Probe Into ‘Black Marketing’ For Diljit Dosanjh and Coldplay Concerts Ticket Sales

ED Launches Probe Into ‘Black Marketing’ For Diljit Dosanjh and Coldplay Concerts Ticket Sales

Delhi: JEE Aspirant, 17, Dies By Suicide In Okhla

Delhi: JEE Aspirant, 17, Dies By Suicide In Okhla

Messi Cam On TikTok Captures Every Moment Of The Inter Miami Star During His MLS Playoff Debut

Messi Cam On TikTok Captures Every Moment Of The Inter Miami Star During His MLS...

Entertainment

MAMI 2024: ‘The Promise’ And ‘Aloo Bhujia’ Are Stood Out At Film Festival

MAMI 2024: ‘The Promise’ And ‘Aloo Bhujia’ Are Stood Out At Film Festival

Spider-Man 4 Release Date Confirmed for July 2026: What We Know So Far

Spider-Man 4 Release Date Confirmed for July 2026: What We Know So Far

Is Corinna Kopf Considering Retirement From OnlyFans After Earning Rs 563 crores?

Is Corinna Kopf Considering Retirement From OnlyFans After Earning Rs 563 crores?

DJ Clark Kent Dies At 58, Cause Of Death Revealled

DJ Clark Kent Dies At 58, Cause Of Death Revealled

Phil Lesh Dies: Top Five Songs Of Grateful Dead Bassist

Phil Lesh Dies: Top Five Songs Of Grateful Dead Bassist

Advertisement

Lifestyle

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox