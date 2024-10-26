Pakistan Secures Historic Series Victory Over England With 9-Wicket Win In 3rd Test

Pakistan achieved a momentous victory over England, clinching the series 2-1 with a commanding 9-wicket win in the third Test on Saturday.

Pakistan achieved a momentous victory over England, clinching the series 2-1 with a commanding 9-wicket win in the third Test on Saturday. This victory not only marked a significant milestone for the team but also ended a three-year wait for a Test series win on home soil.

Records Rewritten in Rawalpindi

The match in Rawalpindi witnessed records being rewritten as Pakistan overcame adversity to turn the series around decisively. This win was especially gratifying for the team, as it marked their first Test series triumph at home since the last four-match series.

England’s Early Promises

During the third Test, England’s Joe Root and Harry Brook, who had been pivotal in securing a historic innings victory in the series opener in Multan, initially helped the visitors build momentum on Day 3. Their cautious approach at the crease provided a flicker of hope for England’s chances. However, it soon became clear that the Pakistani spinners were ready to take control of the match.

Spin Duo Takes Control

The seasoned spin duo of Noman Ali and Sajid Khan delivered an outstanding performance that dismantled England’s batting lineup. The selection committee’s decision to include them after the heavy defeat in the first Test proved to be a masterstroke. Their exceptional spin bowling and clever trajectories bewildered the England batsmen, causing wickets to tumble rapidly. England, once hopeful for a comeback, found themselves in dire straits, managing a paltry total of just 112 runs.

Impressive Bowling Figures

Noman concluded the match with impressive figures of 6 for 42, while Sajid supported him with four wickets for 69 runs. Their combined efforts not only crushed England’s batting hopes but also showcased their skill and resilience as spinners.

Chasing Down a Small Target

In response to England’s low total, Pakistan needed to chase down a modest target of only 36 runs. Although Saim Ayub was dismissed by Jack Leach early on, captain Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique ensured a steady finish. Masood was particularly aggressive, hitting a six to conclude the match in style and celebrate Pakistan’s hard-fought victory.

Match Summary

Earlier in the Test, England had set a competitive total of 267 runs, bolstered by Jamie Smith’s impressive 89 and Gus Atkinson’s 39. Pakistan’s response was anchored by vice-captain Saud Shakeel, who scored a brilliant 134 off 223 balls, laying a strong foundation for the innings. Valuable contributions from the tail end, particularly from Noman and Sajid, who each scored 48 runs, proved crucial, allowing Pakistan to post a total of 344.

Brief Score: England 267 & 112 (Joe Root 33, Harry Brook 26; Noman Ali 6-42) vs Pakistan 344 & 37/1 (Shan Masood 23*; Jack Leach 1-27).

This victory not only boosts Pakistan’s morale but also reinstates their stature in the Test arena, as they look forward to future challenges with renewed confidence.

