India’s 18-man squad for the eagerly awaited Border-Gavaskar Test series has been finalized, featuring the inclusions of Abhimanyu Easwaran, Harshit Rana, and Nitish Reddy. The series kicks off on November 22 in Perth, the first of five tests.

Notably, Kuldeep Yadav is absent from the lineup. He has been referred to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for a long-term solution to a chronic left groin issue following the current Test series against New Zealand.

India’s Squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

