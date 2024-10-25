Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

India Announces Squad for South Africa Tour & Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Kuldeep Yadav is absent from the lineup. He has been referred to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for a long-term solution to a chronic left groin issue following the current Test series against New Zealand.

India Announces Squad for South Africa Tour & Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India’s 18-man squad for the eagerly awaited Border-Gavaskar Test series has been finalized, featuring the inclusions of Abhimanyu Easwaran, Harshit Rana, and Nitish Reddy. The series kicks off on November 22 in Perth, the first of five tests.

Notably, Kuldeep Yadav is absent from the lineup. He has been referred to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for a long-term solution to a chronic left groin issue following the current Test series against New Zealand.

India’s Squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

More details to follow…

Filed under

Border Gavaskar Trophy Cricket ind vs aus
Advertisement

Also Read

Nazi-Obsessed Man Convicted Of Attempted Murder For Stabbing Asylum Seeker For THIS Reason

Nazi-Obsessed Man Convicted Of Attempted Murder For Stabbing Asylum Seeker For THIS Reason

US POLLS: THIS Publication Is Not Endorsing A Presidential Candidate For The First Time Since 1980s

US POLLS: THIS Publication Is Not Endorsing A Presidential Candidate For The First Time Since...

Is Elon Musk Talking To Putin? NASA Head Urges For Investigation

Is Elon Musk Talking To Putin? NASA Head Urges For Investigation

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Emphasizes Education’s Role In Reducing Inequality

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Emphasizes Education’s Role In Reducing Inequality

NIA Finds No Evidence Of Sabotage In Recent Train Derailments: Report

NIA Finds No Evidence Of Sabotage In Recent Train Derailments: Report

Entertainment

Why Has Justin Timberlake Postponed Tour Dates?

Why Has Justin Timberlake Postponed Tour Dates?

Shawn Mendes Drops Massive Hint About His Identity In New Song- Check Lyrics Here!

Shawn Mendes Drops Massive Hint About His Identity In New Song- Check Lyrics Here!

Celebrating KK’s Bollywood Debut Anniversary, Create A Playlist With 7 Iconic Songs About Friendship And Love

Celebrating KK’s Bollywood Debut Anniversary, Create A Playlist With 7 Iconic Songs About Friendship And

Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped By Woman At ‘Love Reddy’ Screening’—Video Goes Viral

Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped By Woman At ‘Love Reddy’ Screening’—Video Goes Viral

Andrew Garfield and Amanda Dimoldenberg’s Long-Awaited ‘Chicken Shop Date’ Sets the Internet Ablaze

Andrew Garfield and Amanda Dimoldenberg’s Long-Awaited ‘Chicken Shop Date’ Sets the Internet Ablaze

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox