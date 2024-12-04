Home
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
PCB Pushes for Equal Treatment Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has agreed to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 under a hybrid model but has attached a significant condition: Pakistan wants the same hybrid model applied whenever an ICC tournament is held in India. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the PCB presented its proposal during recent meetings with the ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Dubai.

PCB’s Call for Long-Term Agreement

The PCB is pushing for a long-term agreement that extends beyond the 2025 Champions Trophy. This agreement would ensure that Pakistan has the option to play its matches outside India in ICC tournaments. Discussions are ongoing, and it is unclear whether the terms will apply only to the next three years or until the end of the current rights cycle in 2031.

Between now and 2031, India is slated to host three major men’s ICC tournaments:

  • The 2026 T20 World Cup (co-hosted with Sri Lanka in February),
  • The 2029 ICC Champions Trophy (scheduled for October), and
  • The 2031 ICC Cricket World Cup (co-hosted with Bangladesh in October-November).

Additionally, India will host the 50-over Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2025 and the next Asia Cup in October 2025.

PCB Chairman Speaks Out

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi voiced strong opposition to one-sided arrangements, emphasizing the need for equality between the two nations. “We will do what’s best for cricket. It is definitely not a hybrid formula, but if a new formula is formed, it will be an equal one,” Naqvi said, in a video shared by PCB media on X (formerly Twitter).

He further added:
“A one-sided arrangement is no longer acceptable. It cannot be the case that we continue to go to India, but they do not visit Pakistan. Whatever happens must be on the basis of equality.”

BCCI’s Position and ICC’s Next Steps

While the BCCI has not officially commented on the hybrid model proposal, there are indications it may not agree to such terms. The final decision on the Champions Trophy hosting model will require approval from both boards and ratification from their respective governments.

The ICC Board plans to reconvene on December 5 to review the PCB’s proposal and determine the way forward. Key options on the table include:

  1. Hosting the tournament under a hybrid model, with India playing its matches outside Pakistan.
  2. Moving the entire tournament to a neutral venue.
  3. Proceeding without India in the tournament.

Political and Historical Context

The strained political relationship between India and Pakistan has significantly impacted cricketing ties. India has not toured Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup, and the last bilateral series between the two nations was held in 2012-13 in India. Since then, the teams have only faced each other in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.

India has previously cited security concerns as a reason for not traveling to Pakistan. On Friday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated this stance, stating it is “unlikely” that the Indian team would cross the border for the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan, however, has traveled to India for the 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup. Naqvi stressed the importance of equal treatment, saying,
“This is not acceptable that one-sided things happen. Every time Pakistan cannot play in India, we comply. Both nations must be treated equally under the same rules.”

Uncertainty Looms

With just 77 days left until the Champions Trophy is set to begin on February 19, 2025, critical aspects of the tournament remain unresolved. The schedule has yet to be released, and ticketing details are still pending, leaving fans uncertain about travel arrangements for the eight-team event.

Adding to the complexity, former BCCI secretary Jay Shah recently assumed the role of ICC Chair on December 1, potentially influencing the direction of the discussions.

Filed under

Champions Trophy 2025 Equal Treatment icc pcb

