PM Modi Praises Paris Paralympic Athletes For Exceptional Performances

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Paralympic Games medal winners Yogesh Kathuniya, Sumit Antil, Sheetal Devi, and Rakesh Kumar, congratulating them for their brilliant performances at the ongoing marquee event.

After completing his day’s programs in Brunei on Tuesday, PM Modi reached out to the Indian Paralympic champions to extend his congratulations.

Historic Bilateral Visit and Diplomatic Milestone

The telephone call coincided with the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei, marking the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Brunei.

Highlights from Paris Paralympics 2024

Yogesh Kathuniya : Bagged the silver medal in the Men’s Discus Throw F56 final, marking his second consecutive Paralympic silver.

: Bagged the silver medal in the Men’s Discus Throw F56 final, marking his second consecutive Paralympic silver. Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi : Secured the bronze medal in the Mixed Team Compound event in archery with a 156-155 win over Italy’s Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonnacina.

: Secured the bronze medal in the Mixed Team Compound event in archery with a 156-155 win over Italy’s Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonnacina. Sumit Antil: Successfully defended his gold in the javelin throw with a record-breaking performance.

Other Notable Performances

Suhas Yathiraj : Clinched a silver medal in para-badminton, replicating his performance from the Tokyo Paralympics.

: Clinched a silver medal in para-badminton, replicating his performance from the Tokyo Paralympics. Nithya Sre Sivan : Won her first-ever Paralympic medal with a bronze in the Women’s SH6 category by defeating Indonesia’s Rina Marlina.

: Won her first-ever Paralympic medal with a bronze in the Women’s SH6 category by defeating Indonesia’s Rina Marlina. Nitesh : Achieved gold in the Men’s Singles SL3 category in para-badminton, overcoming Great Britain’s Daniel Bethell in a close match.

: Achieved gold in the Men’s Singles SL3 category in para-badminton, overcoming Great Britain’s Daniel Bethell in a close match. Thulashi Murugesan : Secured a silver medal after losing to China’s Yang Qiu Xia with a scoreline of 21-17, 21-10.

: Secured a silver medal after losing to China’s Yang Qiu Xia with a scoreline of 21-17, 21-10. Manisha Ramadass : Claimed bronze by defeating Denmark’s Cathrine Rosengren 21-12, 21-8 in the same category as Murugesan.

: Claimed bronze by defeating Denmark’s Cathrine Rosengren 21-12, 21-8 in the same category as Murugesan. Avani Lekhara : Won India’s first gold medal at the Paris Paralympics with a top score of 249.7 points in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle, also setting a personal best. Mona Agarwal secured bronze in the same event.

: Won India’s first gold medal at the Paris Paralympics with a top score of 249.7 points in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle, also setting a personal best. Mona Agarwal secured bronze in the same event. Manish Narwal : Earned a silver medal with 234.9 points in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1.

: Earned a silver medal with 234.9 points in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1. Francis : Finished third in the P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 final, claiming a bronze medal.

: Finished third in the P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 final, claiming a bronze medal. Preeti : Secured bronze in the 100m T35 event with a time of 14.21 seconds, and also won bronze in the 200m T35 race.

: Secured bronze in the 100m T35 event with a time of 14.21 seconds, and also won bronze in the 200m T35 race. Nishad Kumar: Achieved silver in the Men’s High Jump T47 with a leap of 2.04 meters.

