Ranji Trophy 2025-26: KL Rahul Hits Back-to-Back Hundreds In Knockouts As Ahan And Suniel Shetty Cheer – VIDEO

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Star Indian batter KL Rahul has once again managed to grab all the headlines as he scored his second consecutive century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26 knock-outs.

Playing the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 semi-final match against Uttarakhand at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, KL Rahul received standing ovations from his father-in-law, Suniel Shetty, and brother-in-law Ahan Shetty, as he reached the milestone.

Coming out to open the innings for his team, the Karnataka batter looked in fine form. He reached his half-century with a stunning boundary in the 28th over. He completed his second consecutive century off 153 balls in the 52nd over with a single off Aneesh Sudha’s delivery.

During his knock, he forged a 200-run partnership with Karnataka captain Devdutt Parikkal. Both the batters piled on the runs and dominated Uttarakhand’s bowlers throughout their knocks. Devdutt Padikkal also reached the century milestone with a six off 144 balls. It has to be noted that this is currently the second-highest second-wicket partnership of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

Earlier this season, Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Vimal Kumar forged a 307-run partnership against Nagaland. This was the highest second-wicket partnership of the ongoing season.

Ahan And Suniel Shetty Celebrate From The Stands

As soon as KL Rahul reached his century, Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty applauded the innings with a standing ovation. The video of the same is going viral on the internet.

This stunning hundred also marked KL Rahul’s 25th first-class century. Ahead of the ongoing game, KL Rahul had amassed 8,757 runs in 206 innings that he played across 118 first-class matches. The runs came at an average of 44.45, including 24 centuries and 41 half-centuries, with the highest score of 337.

Rahul has scored 4,053 runs in Test cricket at an average of 35.86. He has played 67 matches, scoring 11 centuries and 20 fifties.

Out of his 11 centuries, 10 have come while opening the batting.

Only three Indian openers have scored more Test hundreds than him:

Sunil Gavaskar – 33 centuries

Virender Sehwag – 22 centuries

Murali Vijay – 12 centuries

