LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ranji Trophy 2025-26: KL Rahul Hits Back-to-Back Hundreds In Knockouts As Ahan And Suniel Shetty Cheer – VIDEO

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: KL Rahul Hits Back-to-Back Hundreds In Knockouts As Ahan And Suniel Shetty Cheer – VIDEO

KL Rahul smashes consecutive centuries in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 knockouts as Ahan and Suniel Shetty cheer from the stands. Watch the moment.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: KL Rahul Hits Back-to-Back Hundreds In Semifinal Knockout As Ahan And Suniel Shetty Cheer - VIDEO | Image Source - X/BCCI
Ranji Trophy 2025-26: KL Rahul Hits Back-to-Back Hundreds In Semifinal Knockout As Ahan And Suniel Shetty Cheer - VIDEO | Image Source - X/BCCI

Published By: Unnati Madan
Last updated: February 15, 2026 16:41:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: KL Rahul Hits Back-to-Back Hundreds In Knockouts As Ahan And Suniel Shetty Cheer – VIDEO

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Star Indian batter KL Rahul has once again managed to grab all the headlines as he scored his second consecutive century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26 knock-outs.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: KL Rahul Hits Back-to-Back Hundreds In Semifinal Knockout

Playing the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 semi-final match against Uttarakhand at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, KL Rahul received standing ovations from his father-in-law, Suniel Shetty, and brother-in-law Ahan Shetty, as he reached the milestone.

Coming out to open the innings for his team, the Karnataka batter looked in fine form. He reached his half-century with a stunning boundary in the 28th over. He completed his second consecutive century off 153 balls in the 52nd over with a single off Aneesh Sudha’s delivery.

You Might Be Interested In

During his knock, he forged a 200-run partnership with Karnataka captain Devdutt Parikkal. Both the batters piled on the runs and dominated Uttarakhand’s bowlers throughout their knocks.  Devdutt Padikkal also reached the century milestone with a six off 144 balls. It has to be noted that this is currently the second-highest second-wicket partnership of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

Earlier this season, Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Vimal Kumar forged a 307-run partnership against Nagaland. This was the highest second-wicket partnership of the ongoing season.

Ahan And Suniel Shetty Celebrate From The Stands

As soon as KL Rahul reached his century, Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty applauded the innings with a standing ovation. The video of the same is going viral on the internet.

Watch the viral video:

This stunning hundred also marked KL Rahul’s 25th first-class century. Ahead of the ongoing game, KL Rahul had amassed 8,757 runs in 206 innings that he played across 118 first-class matches. The runs came at an average of 44.45, including 24 centuries and 41 half-centuries, with the highest score of 337.

Rahul has scored 4,053 runs in Test cricket at an average of 35.86. He has played 67 matches, scoring 11 centuries and 20 fifties.

Out of his 11 centuries, 10 have come while opening the batting.

Only three Indian openers have scored more Test hundreds than him:

  • Sunil Gavaskar – 33 centuries

  • Virender Sehwag – 22 centuries

  • Murali Vijay – 12 centuries

ALSO READ: IND vs PAK: ‘Politics Must Stay Out of Cricket,’ Says Ex-Sri Lankan Minister Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 4:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: kl rahulKL Rahul centuryKL Rahul consecutive centuriesKL Rahul knockout performanceKL Rahul Ranji Trophy 2025-26Ranji Trophy 2025-26 knockoutsRanji Trophy semifinal 2025-26

RELATED News

IND vs PAK: Security Beefed up in Colombo Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Encounter

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Where And How To Buy Team India Jersey Last Minute? Check Here

IND vs PAK T20 World Cp 2026: Sanjay Manjrekar Predicts India’s Dominance Against Pakistan in Colombo

IND vs PAK: Where Is Mohsin Naqvi? Will PCB Chief Attend India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Clash In Colombo? Check Key Attendees List

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Pakistan Live Match — TV Telecast, OTT and Mobile Apps

LATEST NEWS

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: KL Rahul Hits Back-to-Back Hundreds In Knockouts As Ahan And Suniel Shetty Cheer – VIDEO

Epstein Survivor Recalls Private Jet Horror: 20-Year-Old Student Lured To New York, Says, ‘As The Plane Took Off, He Started Forcibly Touching Me, They Were Laughing’

Heer Ranjha: Is Rohit Saraf The Surprise Lead In Imtiaz Ali–Ektaa Kapoor’s Next? Full Details Inside

Jmail Surpasses 450M Views, Making Epstein Files Go Viral- What Is This New Gmail-Like Tool That Lets The Public Access Millions Of Documents?

West Bengal Tragedy: 22-Year-Old MBBS Student Found Hanging In Durgapur Hostel Room, Father Says Family Not Informed By College

‘If They Are Sincere…’: After Trump’s Sharp Warning, Iran Says Path To Nuclear Deal Depends On US Action, Signals Openness To Compromise

Shocking Jaipur Wedding Theft: Man Steals Bride’s Bag With Rs 4 Lakh In Jewellery, Cash, Viral Video Shows Chaos, Watch

Saketh Sreenivasaiah Death Case: What Roommate Revealed About 22-Year-Old Final Weeks, Recalls Last Words and How ‘He Had Stopped Caring’

Kedarnath Temple 2026: Mahashivratri Magic Awaits Devotees – Are You Ready For The Divine Moment? Here’s The Opening Date, Day, Tickets, And Rituals

Assi Movie Review: Can Taapsee Pannu Handle Anubhav Sinha’s Bold Social Drama? Kani Kusruti Steals The Spotlight Amid The Buzz

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: KL Rahul Hits Back-to-Back Hundreds In Knockouts As Ahan And Suniel Shetty Cheer – VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: KL Rahul Hits Back-to-Back Hundreds In Knockouts As Ahan And Suniel Shetty Cheer – VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: KL Rahul Hits Back-to-Back Hundreds In Knockouts As Ahan And Suniel Shetty Cheer – VIDEO
Ranji Trophy 2025-26: KL Rahul Hits Back-to-Back Hundreds In Knockouts As Ahan And Suniel Shetty Cheer – VIDEO
Ranji Trophy 2025-26: KL Rahul Hits Back-to-Back Hundreds In Knockouts As Ahan And Suniel Shetty Cheer – VIDEO
Ranji Trophy 2025-26: KL Rahul Hits Back-to-Back Hundreds In Knockouts As Ahan And Suniel Shetty Cheer – VIDEO

QUICK LINKS