IND vs PAK: ‘Politics Must Stay Out of Cricket,’ Says Ex-Sri Lankan Minister Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Former Sri Lanka foreign minister Ali Sabry has said that there is no bigger game than India vs Pakistan fixture and politics should be kept out of sports.

“We love to host an India-Pakistan match at any time. We aspire to be a regional tourism destination. For Sri Lanka, nothing is bigger than an India-Pakistan match,” he said while speaking to CNN-News18.

“The President himself got involved. A lot of work happened behind the scenes. We are grateful to the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the Pakistan Cricket Board and the International Cricket Council for ensuring the match goes ahead,” he said.

Sabry further added that the cancellation of the match would have dealt a serious blow to Sri Lanka’s economy. “There could have been losses of USD 10 to 20 million. Many hotels and businesses would have suffered,” Sabry said.

“I like politics to be kept out of cricket and sports. Everyone involved should show maturity. Cricket should be a bridge to bring nations together. Hopefully, wiser counsel will prevail,” he added.

India vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan are scheduled to play each other in Colombo on Sunday. “There will be pressure, there will be nerves, butterflies in the stomach when we start the game tomorrow. But yeah, at the same time, there’s no pressure, there’s no nerves, there’s no fun to play cricket. And yeah, it’s a big occasion,” India captain Suryakumar Yadav said ahead of the game.

“I haven’t lost sleep but I have a few extra grays in my beard. Yeah it’s an added responsibility when you are captain of your side and representing 250-260 million people. You can’t run away from the responsibility. When you are representing your country and you are the captain of your side, we need to find a way to deal with that,” Pakistan skipper Salman Agha said.

