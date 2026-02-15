LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs PAK: ‘Politics Must Stay Out of Cricket,’ Says Ex-Sri Lankan Minister Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

IND vs PAK: ‘Politics Must Stay Out of Cricket,’ Says Ex-Sri Lankan Minister Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Former Sri Lanka foreign minister Ali Sabry on Sunday said politics should be kept out of cricket, asserting that there is “nothing bigger" than an India-Pakistan match

India vs Pakistan (Image Credits : X)
India vs Pakistan (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 15, 2026 15:49:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs PAK: ‘Politics Must Stay Out of Cricket,’ Says Ex-Sri Lankan Minister Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Former Sri Lanka foreign minister Ali Sabry has said that there is no bigger game than India vs Pakistan fixture and politics should be kept out of sports. 

“We love to host an India-Pakistan match at any time. We aspire to be a regional tourism destination. For Sri Lanka, nothing is bigger than an India-Pakistan match,” he said while speaking to CNN-News18. 

“The President himself got involved. A lot of work happened behind the scenes. We are grateful to the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the Pakistan Cricket Board and the International Cricket Council for ensuring the match goes ahead,” he said.

You Might Be Interested In

Sabry further added that the cancellation of the match would have dealt a serious blow to Sri Lanka’s economy. “There could have been losses of USD 10 to 20 million. Many hotels and businesses would have suffered,” Sabry said.

“I like politics to be kept out of cricket and sports. Everyone involved should show maturity. Cricket should be a bridge to bring nations together. Hopefully, wiser counsel will prevail,” he added.

India vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan are scheduled to play each other in Colombo on Sunday. “There will be pressure, there will be nerves, butterflies in the stomach when we start the game tomorrow. But yeah, at the same time, there’s no pressure, there’s no nerves, there’s no fun to play cricket. And yeah, it’s a big occasion,” India captain Suryakumar Yadav said ahead of the game.

“I haven’t lost sleep but I have a few extra grays in my beard. Yeah it’s an added responsibility when you are captain of your side and representing 250-260 million people. You can’t run away from the responsibility. When you are representing your country and you are the captain of your side, we need to find a way to deal with that,” Pakistan skipper Salman Agha said. 

Also Read: IND vs PAK | Security Beefed up in Colombo Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Encounter

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 3:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abhishek Sharmacolomboind vs pakindia vs pakistanishan kishanSalman Ali Aghasuryakumar yadavt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

IND vs PAK: Security Beefed up in Colombo Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Encounter

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Where And How To Buy Team India Jersey Last Minute? Check Here

IND vs PAK T20 World Cp 2026: Sanjay Manjrekar Predicts India’s Dominance Against Pakistan in Colombo

IND vs PAK: Where Is Mohsin Naqvi? Will PCB Chief Attend India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Clash In Colombo? Check Key Attendees List

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Pakistan Live Match — TV Telecast, OTT and Mobile Apps

LATEST NEWS

Epstein Survivor Recalls Private Jet Horror: 20-Year-Old Student Lured To New York, Says, ‘As The Plane Took Off, He Started Forcibly Touching Me, They Were Laughing’

IND vs PAK: ‘Politics Must Stay Out of Cricket,’ Says Ex-Sri Lankan Minister Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Heer Ranjha: Is Rohit Saraf The Surprise Lead In Imtiaz Ali–Ektaa Kapoor’s Next? Full Details Inside

Jmail Surpasses 450M Views, Making Epstein Files Go Viral- What Is This New Gmail-Like Tool That Lets The Public Access Millions Of Documents?

West Bengal Tragedy: 22-Year-Old MBBS Student Found Hanging In Durgapur Hostel Room, Father Says Family Not Informed By College

‘If They Are Sincere…’: After Trump’s Sharp Warning, Iran Says Path To Nuclear Deal Depends On US Action, Signals Openness To Compromise

Shocking Jaipur Wedding Theft: Man Steals Bride’s Bag With Rs 4 Lakh In Jewellery, Cash, Viral Video Shows Chaos, Watch

Saketh Sreenivasaiah Death Case: What Roommate Revealed About 22-Year-Old Final Weeks, Recalls Last Words and How ‘He Had Stopped Caring’

Kedarnath Temple 2026: Mahashivratri Magic Awaits Devotees – Are You Ready For The Divine Moment? Here’s The Opening Date, Day, Tickets, And Rituals

Assi Movie Review: Can Taapsee Pannu Handle Anubhav Sinha’s Bold Social Drama? Kani Kusruti Steals The Spotlight Amid The Buzz

IND vs PAK: ‘Politics Must Stay Out of Cricket,’ Says Ex-Sri Lankan Minister Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs PAK: ‘Politics Must Stay Out of Cricket,’ Says Ex-Sri Lankan Minister Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs PAK: ‘Politics Must Stay Out of Cricket,’ Says Ex-Sri Lankan Minister Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 Clash
IND vs PAK: ‘Politics Must Stay Out of Cricket,’ Says Ex-Sri Lankan Minister Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 Clash
IND vs PAK: ‘Politics Must Stay Out of Cricket,’ Says Ex-Sri Lankan Minister Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 Clash
IND vs PAK: ‘Politics Must Stay Out of Cricket,’ Says Ex-Sri Lankan Minister Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

QUICK LINKS