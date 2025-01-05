Ravens Face Setback: Zay Flowers Out With Knee Injury Before Playoffs

Zay Flowers exited the Ravens vs. Browns game with a knee injury, leaving fans and teammates concerned. With playoffs approaching, the impact of his absence could be critical.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers was ruled out for the rest of Saturday’s Week 18 game against the Cleveland Browns due to a knee injury. The announcement sent shockwaves through the Ravens’ fan base, with Flowers being a vital part of the team’s offensive arsenal.

The injury occurred in the second quarter after Flowers hauled in a short pass from Lamar Jackson and took it to Cleveland’s 12-yard line. As he was tackled, a Browns defender landed awkwardly on Flowers’ knee. While he walked off the field under his own power and entered the blue medical tent, the team later confirmed that he wouldn’t return for the game.

Flowers, the 22nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has been a cornerstone of the Ravens’ success this season, amassing 1,047 receiving yards on 73 receptions and scoring four touchdowns. His dynamic presence on the field has been a game-changer, making his potential absence in the playoffs a serious concern.

The Ravens, sitting atop the AFC North with an 11-5 record, have already secured a playoff berth. However, Flowers’ injury could disrupt their momentum. Fans and analysts alike are anxiously awaiting updates on his condition as the team prepares for the postseason.

Despite walking off without assistance, the uncertainty surrounding Flowers’ health looms large. The Ravens medical team is expected to conduct further evaluations to determine the extent of the injury.

For now, Ravens supporters can only hope that Flowers’ injury isn’t severe and that their star wideout will be ready to shine when it matters most—under the bright lights of the playoffs.

