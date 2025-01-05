Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Ravens Face Setback: Zay Flowers Out With Knee Injury Before Playoffs

Zay Flowers exited the Ravens vs. Browns game with a knee injury, leaving fans and teammates concerned. With playoffs approaching, the impact of his absence could be critical.

Ravens Face Setback: Zay Flowers Out With Knee Injury Before Playoffs

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers was ruled out for the rest of Saturday’s Week 18 game against the Cleveland Browns due to a knee injury. The announcement sent shockwaves through the Ravens’ fan base, with Flowers being a vital part of the team’s offensive arsenal.

The injury occurred in the second quarter after Flowers hauled in a short pass from Lamar Jackson and took it to Cleveland’s 12-yard line. As he was tackled, a Browns defender landed awkwardly on Flowers’ knee. While he walked off the field under his own power and entered the blue medical tent, the team later confirmed that he wouldn’t return for the game.

Flowers, the 22nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has been a cornerstone of the Ravens’ success this season, amassing 1,047 receiving yards on 73 receptions and scoring four touchdowns. His dynamic presence on the field has been a game-changer, making his potential absence in the playoffs a serious concern.

The Ravens, sitting atop the AFC North with an 11-5 record, have already secured a playoff berth. However, Flowers’ injury could disrupt their momentum. Fans and analysts alike are anxiously awaiting updates on his condition as the team prepares for the postseason.

Despite walking off without assistance, the uncertainty surrounding Flowers’ health looms large. The Ravens medical team is expected to conduct further evaluations to determine the extent of the injury.

For now, Ravens supporters can only hope that Flowers’ injury isn’t severe and that their star wideout will be ready to shine when it matters most—under the bright lights of the playoffs.

ALSO READ: Chelsea To Miss This Star player For The Rest Of The 2024-25 Season

Filed under

Baltimore Ravens Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

PM Modi To Inaugurate Delhi RRTS, A New Era For Commuters Begins

PM Modi To Inaugurate Delhi RRTS, A New Era For Commuters Begins

How Clean Was Mumbai’s Air In 2024? Here’s The Key Data And Insights

How Clean Was Mumbai’s Air In 2024? Here’s The Key Data And Insights

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP’s Early Picks Signal Strategic Moves

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP’s Early Picks Signal Strategic Moves

Entertainment

Bigg Boss Kannada: Kiccha Sudeep Walks Out In Frustration After Heated Clash With Trivikram – What happened?

Bigg Boss Kannada: Kiccha Sudeep Walks Out In Frustration After Heated Clash With Trivikram –

George Clooney, Wife Amal Preparing To Stay Apart . Here’s why

George Clooney, Wife Amal Preparing To Stay Apart . Here’s why

Jeff Baena, Renowned Filmmaker And Aubrey Plaza’s Husband, Passes Away At 47

Jeff Baena, Renowned Filmmaker And Aubrey Plaza’s Husband, Passes Away At 47

Pongal 2025 Brings A Feast Of Tamil And Telugu Movies To Theaters – Check Out The Movies And Dates Here!

Pongal 2025 Brings A Feast Of Tamil And Telugu Movies To Theaters – Check Out

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Relationship: Divorce Rumors Spark Debate Among Fans

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Relationship: Divorce Rumors Spark Debate Among Fans

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox