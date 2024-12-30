Ravi Shastri’s Comment Sparks Speculation On Kohli And Rohit’s Futures Shastri On Kohli And Rohit’s Careers

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri recently made a thought-provoking remark about the future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in international cricket. Speaking during Day 5 of the fourth Test against Australia in Melbourne, Shastri opined that Kohli still has a few years left in his career, but Rohit’s future might need careful evaluation by the Indian skipper himself.

“I think Virat will play for some time—three or four more years. As far as Rohit is concerned, it’s a call. At the top of the order, the footwork isn’t the same, and at times, he’s late in meeting the ball. It’s his call at the end of the series,” Shastri said during commentary on Star Sports.

Struggles in the Ongoing Test Series

Both Kohli and Rohit have faced criticism for their performances in the ongoing Test series against Australia. Rohit’s ultra-defensive batting and Kohli’s recurring struggles with deliveries outside the off-stump have raised concerns among fans and analysts.

During Day 5, Rohit managed only 9 runs off 40 balls before falling to Pat Cummins, marking the tenth time the Australian captain has dismissed him in Tests. Kohli, on the other hand, scored just 5 runs off 29 balls, again succumbing to a cover drive that ended in a first-slip catch off Mitchell Starc.

Chasing a target of 340, India’s top-order faltered early, with the team reduced to 33 for 3 at lunch. Alongside Rohit and Kohli, KL Rahul fell for a duck, leaving India in a precarious position. Yashasvi Jaiswal, despite surviving 83 deliveries, could only manage 14 runs before lunch.

The defensive approach adopted by the Indian batters, including Rohit and Jaiswal, reflected a lack of confidence, as the slim chances of victory evaporated.

Bumrah’s Heroics with the Ball

Despite the batting woes, Jasprit Bumrah provided a silver lining with his 13th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, as India bowled out Australia for 234 in their second innings.

Rohit’s form and approach have been under the scanner, with his natural aggressive game taking a backseat in favor of a more cautious style that hasn’t paid off. The Indian captain will need to reflect on his performances and decide his future course after the series.

As the debate around the careers of two of India’s greatest batters continues, their performances in the upcoming matches will likely shape their paths forward in international cricket.