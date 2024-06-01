Reports : Gautam Gambhir Poised To Succeed Rahul Dravid As India Head Coach

In a significant development for Indian cricket, Gautam Gambhir is reportedly set to become the new head coach of the Indian men’s team, taking over from Rahul Dravid. The announcement is expected soon, ending the speculation surrounding Dravid’s successor. Gambhir’s name has gained traction within the Indian cricket community, particularly following his successful stint as a mentor for an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 franchise.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had been considering several prominent names, including top Australian candidates and other IPL coaches like Stephen Fleming and Andy Flower. However, Gambhir has emerged as the frontrunner. His reputation soared after the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), under his mentorship, finished the league stage of IPL 2024 as the top team and went on to win the title by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.

Gambhir was seen having an extended discussion with BCCI secretary Jay Shah after the IPL final, sparking further speculation about his potential new role. Although the details of their conversation remain undisclosed, the meeting fueled rumors about Gambhir’s appointment.

Gambhir is now set to replace Dravid as the head coach of Team India. Recently, Gambhir transitioned from his role with the Lucknow Super Giants, another IPL team he joined in 2022, to become the mentor for KKR.

Despite lacking experience as the head coach of a national team or an IPL side, Gambhir’s contribution to KKR’s success in the IPL 2024 has reportedly convinced the BCCI to seriously consider him for the head coach position. The BCCI had invited applications for the role by May 27, receiving over 3,000 submissions, including several humorous entries from fake ‘Sachin Tendulkars’, ‘Narendra Modis’, and ‘Amit Shahs’. The BCCI is expected to commence the interview process for shortlisted candidates soon, with the Cricket Advisory Committee overseeing the proceedings.

Gambhir’s impending appointment marks a new chapter for Indian cricket, as the former opener steps into one of the most significant roles in the sport. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how he navigates this transition and leads the team in the coming years.

READ MORE: Gambhir Meets Jay Shah After KKR’s IPL Win, Sparking Coach Rumours

Show Full Article